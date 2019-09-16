We can thank CNN for pushing the idea that celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti could be a serious contender for the Democratic nominee for president in 2020, but it looks like that’s not going to happen.

If he did run, though, estranged client Stormy Daniels says she’d start a GoFundMe and run against Avenatti “for the sheer purpose of making smear campaign videos against him. Just for fun. I bet people would actually be into it,” she said.

CNN’s pretty deeply invested in Avenatti as far as airtime goes; he practically was the frontrunner in their minds.

