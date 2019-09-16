We can thank CNN for pushing the idea that celebrity lawyer Michael Avenatti could be a serious contender for the Democratic nominee for president in 2020, but it looks like that’s not going to happen.

If he did run, though, estranged client Stormy Daniels says she’d start a GoFundMe and run against Avenatti “for the sheer purpose of making smear campaign videos against him. Just for fun. I bet people would actually be into it,” she said.

Stormy Daniels Will Run Against Michael Avenatti If He Decides To Run https://t.co/Sm5iWS8RMs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 16, 2019

HA HA & DOUBLE HA pic.twitter.com/bTEXvyGksO — Anna Vasquez (@AnnaVasquez10) September 16, 2019

Which one will @brianstelter back – he loves them both — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) September 16, 2019

CNN’s pretty deeply invested in Avenatti as far as airtime goes; he practically was the frontrunner in their minds.

Sleaze gonna sleaze — The Stupendous Yappi 🇺🇸🇨🇴🏁🏒🥅🥊🚨🥇🏆👍 (@NASCARNAC) September 16, 2019

please please please go away! Please!? — Joey Bayer (@joeybayernc) September 16, 2019

These two need to run far away TOGETHER — Never forget (@livepdis4me) September 16, 2019

We all deserve this hellscape https://t.co/s5S80f41Wo — Neva the #1 American elbow doctor of New Jersey (@pipandbaby) September 16, 2019

Three boobs. — jerZboyMediaUSA (@jerZboyUSA) September 16, 2019

May the biggest boob win. — stevek (@skell8082377) September 16, 2019

Run for what? The Biggest Embarrassment? — PerpetualMorning (@PerpetualMornin) September 16, 2019

This is just getting pathetic — Tabitha Miller🇺🇸✡️ (@kandy3342) September 16, 2019

What a joke — dbbeagles (@dbbeagles) September 16, 2019

Related: