On Monday, President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York Yankee and five-time World Series champ Mariano Rivera.

This afternoon at the @WhiteHouse, it was my great honor to present our nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to American baseball legend @MarianoRivera. Congratulations on this extraordinary achievement, Mo! https://t.co/nzOeqFNb3C — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

The best part of the ceremony, of course, was the White House playing Rivera’s walk-up music, “Enter Sandman” by Metallica, as he stepped forward to receive his medal. C-SPAN was on it:

Waiting on the triggered tweets and comments. Don’t expext to have to wait long. pic.twitter.com/d8rb3NeKwX — K. Silkwood (@EnterNameHere01) September 16, 2019

Alright!! Enter Sandman at the WH is just straight up awesome!! — Chris Hollowell (@JudgeHollowell) September 16, 2019

That was pretty badass — Paul M Winters (@RealPaulWinters) September 16, 2019

Spectacular — John Hawkins aka JHawk (@JohnHaw17578817) September 16, 2019

Leftists favorite entrance song is “Fight Song”. — Brick Majors (@BrickMajors) September 16, 2019

@larsulrich is going to have a freaking stroke🤯 — Dana Dunaway (@ddunaway72) September 16, 2019

Lars Ulrich will blow an aneurysm seeing this rofl. — Jon Bower🇺🇸 (@TheBowtuk) September 16, 2019

Something tells me that Metallica is going to tell Trump to never walk out to their song again — Patrick Shanley (@ptshanman) September 16, 2019

And something tells us the White House will tell Metallica, “Too bad.”

Awesome! — Madam B (@madamB5) September 16, 2019

I don't care about the politics, but this @POTUS and every other after him should ditch Hail to the Chief and make entrances to Enter Sandman from this point forward. @Metallica — Alex Wheelock (@APW_985) September 16, 2019

Second this. — nunya (@lazyone2222) September 16, 2019

Okay. That was cool. — Alex Zelinski (@A_Zelinski) September 16, 2019

Not a Yankees fan. Not a Yankees hater either. This is freaking sweet. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) September 16, 2019

I honestly thought @CarpeDonktum somehow got a hold of CSPAN's twitter and posted this 🤯 — Alan (@ComradexSnarky) September 16, 2019

Yes, @realDonaldTrump walked out to Metallica's 'Enter Sandman' today (because it was a ceremony for Mariano Rivera and that's Rivera's nickname). But never forget, #Beto wore a DRESS SHIRT to a METALLICA concert. How is anyone not #canceled after that?!? pic.twitter.com/m5s0vYNztf — Eric💡⏳ (@Talking_Monkeys) September 16, 2019

I bet the Spanish-speaking Irish boy will throw away his Metallica memorabilia after this. 😆😆😆 — Wilhelm Fogud Klöß (@CustardPancake) September 16, 2019

Related: