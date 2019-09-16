On Monday, President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York Yankee and five-time World Series champ Mariano Rivera.
This afternoon at the @WhiteHouse, it was my great honor to present our nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to American baseball legend @MarianoRivera. Congratulations on this extraordinary achievement, Mo! https://t.co/nzOeqFNb3C
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019
The best part of the ceremony, of course, was the White House playing Rivera’s walk-up music, “Enter Sandman” by Metallica, as he stepped forward to receive his medal. C-SPAN was on it:
Enter Sandman
Full video here: https://t.co/oy4gv8nWio pic.twitter.com/MQDmdSH41J
— CSPAN (@cspan) September 16, 2019
Waiting on the triggered tweets and comments. Don’t expext to have to wait long. pic.twitter.com/d8rb3NeKwX
— K. Silkwood (@EnterNameHere01) September 16, 2019
Alright!! Enter Sandman at the WH is just straight up awesome!!
— Chris Hollowell (@JudgeHollowell) September 16, 2019
— Metall Centurion ✝️🇺🇸 (@Dude82Joyful) September 16, 2019
That was pretty badass
— Paul M Winters (@RealPaulWinters) September 16, 2019
Spectacular
— John Hawkins aka JHawk (@JohnHaw17578817) September 16, 2019
Leftists favorite entrance song is “Fight Song”.
— Brick Majors (@BrickMajors) September 16, 2019
Metallica right now. pic.twitter.com/gZIx8OOilt
— 🤬🇺🇸offensive🇺🇸 (@tyronebighams) September 16, 2019
@larsulrich is going to have a freaking stroke🤯
— Dana Dunaway (@ddunaway72) September 16, 2019
Lars Ulrich will blow an aneurysm seeing this rofl.
— Jon Bower🇺🇸 (@TheBowtuk) September 16, 2019
Something tells me that Metallica is going to tell Trump to never walk out to their song again
— Patrick Shanley (@ptshanman) September 16, 2019
And something tells us the White House will tell Metallica, “Too bad.”
Awesome!
— Madam B (@madamB5) September 16, 2019
— Charlton (@charlton_ar) September 16, 2019
I don't care about the politics, but this @POTUS and every other after him should ditch Hail to the Chief and make entrances to Enter Sandman from this point forward. @Metallica
— Alex Wheelock (@APW_985) September 16, 2019
Second this.
— nunya (@lazyone2222) September 16, 2019
Okay. That was cool.
— Alex Zelinski (@A_Zelinski) September 16, 2019
Not a Yankees fan. Not a Yankees hater either. This is freaking sweet.
— Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) September 16, 2019
I honestly thought @CarpeDonktum somehow got a hold of CSPAN's twitter and posted this 🤯
— Alan (@ComradexSnarky) September 16, 2019
Yes, @realDonaldTrump walked out to Metallica's 'Enter Sandman' today (because it was a ceremony for Mariano Rivera and that's Rivera's nickname).
But never forget, #Beto wore a DRESS SHIRT to a METALLICA concert. How is anyone not #canceled after that?!? pic.twitter.com/m5s0vYNztf
— Eric💡⏳ (@Talking_Monkeys) September 16, 2019
I bet the Spanish-speaking Irish boy will throw away his Metallica memorabilia after this. 😆😆😆
— Wilhelm Fogud Klöß (@CustardPancake) September 16, 2019
