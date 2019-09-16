On Monday, President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York Yankee and five-time World Series champ Mariano Rivera.

The best part of the ceremony, of course, was the White House playing Rivera’s walk-up music, “Enter Sandman” by Metallica, as he stepped forward to receive his medal. C-SPAN was on it:

And something tells us the White House will tell Metallica, “Too bad.”

