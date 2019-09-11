No surprise here: Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg were the two Supreme Court justices who dissented in a decision today that hands a win to the Trump administration on the handling of asylum claims at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Bloomberg reports:

Bolstering President Donald Trump on one of his signature issues, the U.S. Supreme Court cleared his administration to enforce a new rule designed to sharply limit who can apply for asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The justices said Wednesday the administration can apply the policy while a legal challenge goes forward. A series of lower court rulings had put the rule on hold.

The policy affects people who travel to the U.S. through Mexico from Central America. People crossing the southern border won’t be able to seek asylum unless they previously applied for protection from one of the countries they passed through.

You might remember that TIME ran a piece last October detailing Mexico’s “You Are Home” program, which offered asylum to members of the migrant caravan passing through the country, as well as shelter, medical attention, schooling, and jobs. The caravan declined, however: “Our destiny is to get to the border,” one migrant from Honduras told a reporter.

And keep in mind that not even all the migrants claiming asylum are traveling through Mexico from Central America; some are flying into Mexico from Africa and Europe so that they can then make their asylum claim at the U.S. border.

