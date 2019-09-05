A new Economist/YouGov poll taken between Sept. 1 and 3 shows that Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump all have pretty horrible favorability ratings, but President Trump has managed to climb past both Biden and Sanders, who stand at 42 percent each.

Warren does seem to be the new Biden, however. She’s got a plan! It sucks, but it’s a plan, and only the super-duper ultra-rich are going to pay for it with just a nickel each.

Of course, this was before the whole Sharpie debacle broke, so who knows what the numbers would be today?

