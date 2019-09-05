A new Economist/YouGov poll taken between Sept. 1 and 3 shows that Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump all have pretty horrible favorability ratings, but President Trump has managed to climb past both Biden and Sanders, who stand at 42 percent each.

Both Biden & Bernie have lower favorability ratings than Trump in the new YouGov poll. Not sure I've seen that before. Biden:

fav: 42%

unfav: 51%

net: -9 Bernie:

fav: 42%

unfav: 50%

net: -8 Trump:

fav: 46%

unfav: 52%

net: -6https://t.co/VQIt36dFsf — Brandon (@Brand_Allen) September 5, 2019

Two candidates whose supporters insist would soundly defeat Trump have lower net-favorability than the POTUS. https://t.co/AnI7LHxZ1Y — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 5, 2019

Look at the others too. Most of the D candidates are underwater on favorability. Though there is sizable % that "don't know". — mallen (@mallen2010) September 5, 2019

Why Trump is still favored to win re-election — Michael Low (@mlow29) September 5, 2019

Hillary had a 63% fav rating before running for President which eventually evaporated during the course of the primary and general so this is normal. She of course went on to lose though which is why I find it hilarious how obsessed the 'resistance' is with early polls. — Angry Grandstanding Booker (@Fools2234) September 5, 2019

Underrated is warren is at +10 49-39 — nbctoday (@McF_Nbctoday) September 5, 2019

This is YouGov. They are basically Warren’s campaign pollster. Total outlier — CNM (@CNMneews) September 5, 2019

Warren does seem to be the new Biden, however. She’s got a plan! It sucks, but it’s a plan, and only the super-duper ultra-rich are going to pay for it with just a nickel each.

My guess is the left doesn't view Biden favorably and the centrists don't view Bernie favorably. Each will probably pick up 10 points or so after the primary when Trump is the alternative — CA (@ColinArtinger) September 5, 2019

True.

In your face, lefties. — Tygartman (@Tygartman) September 5, 2019

Of course, this was before the whole Sharpie debacle broke, so who knows what the numbers would be today?

