Here’s some good news and some bad news for New Yorkers. The good news is that he’s still campaigning for president, which means he’s out of town … a lot. The Daily Mail recently reported that, in May, the month he’d announced his run, he’d scheduled a whopping 11 hours in city hall.

NY mayor Bill de Blasio spent just ELEVEN HOURS working in City Hall month after launching presidential campaign https://t.co/iCbawHSbjr — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 3, 2019

So he put in some overtime. https://t.co/Ct3VUd6OlY — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 3, 2019

You'd think the city would be in better shape without @BilldeBlasio working full-time to wreck it. https://t.co/b2xLv5VSb1 — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) September 3, 2019

You’d think … and there’s the bad news. It seems that 0 percent approval rating in the polls is taking its toll, and if the mayor doesn’t make the cut for the next round of Democratic debates, he might be back in New York taking his SUV entourage across the street to the gym and killing groundhogs. It seems he’s holding out (still) for a “viral moment” to invigorate his campaign.

“People go from unheard of to totally famous in 72 hours in America now,” de Blasio said Wednesday. “So a candidate like me who’s not that well known yet, you ask me in 72 hours, right? And something might change.”

Who’s not well know yet … yeah, that’s the problem.

De Blasio hopes for 'viral moment' to save campaign https://t.co/eFDojtDeV2 — Fox5NY (@fox5ny) September 5, 2019

The definition of the word dolt — Jimbo (@GrumpyGrappler) September 5, 2019

But he’s getting serious now … if he’s not on stage during the next debate, he just can’t see a path forward for de Blasio 2020.

Bill de Blasio: "I'm going to go and try to get into the October debates and if I can I think that's a good reason to keep going forward and if I can't I think it's really tough to conceive of continuing." https://t.co/irFE4fLj5g pic.twitter.com/cBcSfyk5u5 — The Hill (@thehill) September 5, 2019

"I'm going to try to get into the October debates if I can. I think that's a good reason to keep going forward and, if I can't, I think it's really tough to conceive of continuing," NYC Mayor and 2020 candidate Bill de Blasio says https://t.co/vHjsh1r6uX pic.twitter.com/IDGy3nPI1V — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 5, 2019

But first, could he stop by the house with that gigantic body of his and clean out my gutters. RT @nytpolitics: Bill de Blasio said he would likely drop out of the race if he does not qualify for the Democratic presidential debate in October https://t.co/rVkLPZfFE6 — Steven Hunt (@inthreedays) September 5, 2019

The New York GOP had some advice:

.@BilldeBlasio: we can save you the trouble of dragging out this train wreck of a "campaign." You won't be the nominee and you'll NEVER be President. You will, however, be nominated and win the title for Worst Mayor in History.https://t.co/Jvc5oeAsws — New York GOP (@NewYorkGOP) September 5, 2019

The word may is hilarious. — Roast Master K (@RandomRoastKing) September 5, 2019

How about quitting officially being Mayor, since you unofficially quit by not showing up for work. This way you can concentrate on not becoming President. — Bruce Johannessen (@BruceTacodip) September 5, 2019

He should just quit everything! — ❌Madame Bollocks❌ (@TTock2020) September 5, 2019

He's still running? — Ocular Nervosa (@ocularnervosa) September 5, 2019

DiBlasio should quit politics altogether. He is a fiasco — Bills Folly (@2centsfrmBill) September 5, 2019

@BilldeBlasio really should end his career in politics for the sake of the nation and particularly NY. — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) September 5, 2019

He can quit today — papertiguer (@papertiguer) September 5, 2019

dang – and he was so close to winning it all. — PDEJR64 (@Danendom) September 5, 2019

He was running for president??? — WallStreetSeat (@Finance8244) September 5, 2019

Incredibly, @BilldeBlasio has spent more time on the #2020 debate stage than how much he worked for New Yorker's last month. #deBlasiNO — MigsTake (@migsTake) September 5, 2019

Di Blasio is pretty much like #Dorian. A blowhard who isn't going anywhere soon enough and creates a wake of chaos and destruction. — Newt's Law (@NewtInMotion) September 5, 2019

Nobody is behind you. Your message does not resonate. Time is up. pic.twitter.com/MUTqRr2YU2 — Polyester Brown (@polyesterbrown) September 5, 2019

There is no limit to the punishment this creep is willing to inflict on the American People. New York? — AntiRa1865 (@AntiRa1865) September 5, 2019

This guy is an absolute moron — Giovanni Kelly (@GiovanniKelly) September 5, 2019

Get out! — TK (@tkassen) September 5, 2019

Related: