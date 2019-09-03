As Twitchy reported earlier, following a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart, the retailer has announced it will stop selling handguns in its stores in Alaska and will “stop selling handgun ammunition and ammunition commonly used in assault-style weapons.”

Which is one of the reasons the “actually the AR stands for ArmaLite” people are so concerned about the terms being used in gun legislation and bans like Walmart’s … is it an assault-style weapon, an assault weapon, or a military-style weapon, or a weapon of war, or …?

Not sure what "ammunition for short-barrel rifles" is supposed to mean. I'm not aware of any such ammunition. Short-barrel rifles use the same ammunition as any other kind of rifle. https://t.co/q6exiESHcf — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 3, 2019

The New York Times is reporting that Walmart will stop selling “key ammunition used in military-style weapons.”

Today ⁦@Walmart⁩’s CEO Doug McMillon courageously stepped out on the issue of guns, discontinuing sales of all handguns, key ammunition used in military-style weapons and offering his compliance system to other retailers for free. #EndGunViolence https://t.co/JXPlayePuS — Andrew Ross Sorkin (@andrewrsorkin) September 3, 2019

Which leads to the question:

The one with the chainsaw bayonet. — Sorella (@SorellaTorta) September 3, 2019

One with "the shoulder thing that goes up" (former Rep. Carolyn McCarthy coined that wonderful phrase) and most likely a bayonet lug and (gasp) a carrying handle. — Babylon Bee PitchBot™ (@bee_pitch) September 3, 2019

Its that thingy that pops up? — Serana Verina (@NatashaRostov5) September 3, 2019

Anything with a chainsaw bayonet. 😏😎 — Derek Dennis (@DerekDennis10) September 3, 2019

it does the pew pew — 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐨𝐬 (@ChuckEChaves) September 3, 2019

What is "key ammunition?" — BixBits ⚽️ (@_benson_w) September 3, 2019

A talking point. — stack (@stackdizzlenizl) September 3, 2019

Basically, it is anything that uses a bullet…as far as the left is concerned 🙁 — heather courtney (@hc4cactus) September 3, 2019

A rock or pointy stick. — Lucky Lewis (@LuckyLe38888995) September 3, 2019

A katana. — Billy 📺🎞🛠 (@Billy_r_ps) September 3, 2019

A gun that looks scary. — Trukrlove (@Trukrlove) September 3, 2019

Any big knife. — …. (@Zamuel42) September 3, 2019

Shovels. — A Time for Choosing (@KantBreal) September 3, 2019

Don’t forget … the police in the U.K. want you to let them know if you see anyone suspiciously purchasing a hammer in a hardware store — see something, say something.

featured in the movie Commando — The.hand.behind (@thehandbehindt1) September 3, 2019

a steak knife used by a soldier — Carlos, Castrejo (@Castrejo67) September 3, 2019

Black in color, scary looking. Wood is okay. — Mindset Minder (@MindsetMinder) September 3, 2019

A regular weapon, but with badass camo. — All The Fiends (@TylerDoor) September 3, 2019

Anything that looks like anything in a war movie. — S. Harp (@SHarp60855846) September 3, 2019

you know the big scary black one that has the missle launcher on it that shoots a 30rd clip in half a sec — jeff stringer (@stringeroffish) September 3, 2019

Model 1861 Springfield. More American deaths than any other weapon available. — Theodore S Roosevelt MD PhD JD (@TSRooseveltRE) September 3, 2019

You got me there. Civilians don’t own military style weapons. Most people don’t have a clue. — CrusaderCat (@CathyFr25121741) September 3, 2019

We aren't being pedants when we point out "key ammunition in military-style rifles" refers to the most popular, ubiquitous, rifle round in existence. Do what you're going to do, but gun rights is the one area where the opposition avoids speaking to experts. — Ryan McCormick (@imryanmccormick) September 3, 2019

Whatever they want it to be once they start with the bans. — Jeff Smith (@Jeffsmith5084) September 3, 2019

This can only benefit locally owned gun stores — Anthony Mombot Lasagna Esq. (@father_lasagna) September 3, 2019

Yep. Unless Marianne Williamson is elected and bans the manufacture and sale of bullets or President Kamala Harris closes down the “online sales loophole” that lets you buy a gun with one click.

Related: