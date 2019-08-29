This really is getting unsettling. It’s not like we go out of our way to pick on every single one of Joe Biden’s gaffes, but he keeps making them, and they’re not minor. As Twitchy reported earlier, it appeared as though Biden had conflated three different war stories into one and even forgotten his old bosses’ name at one point.

Yes, Boris Johnson is still pretty new at the job of British prime minister, but The Washington Examiner is reporting that Biden either couldn’t recall his name during an address at Clinton College or just admitted that he’d never met the guy.

Joe Biden forgot the prime minister of the United Kingdom’s name after touting his foreign policy knowledge. “I don’t know the new prime minister of England. He looks like Donald Trump, I know that,” the former vice president said at a town hall hosted by Clinton College. Biden made the comment while answering a question about his foreign policy platform. Biden claimed he was the only Democratic president candidate with relationships with foreign leaders. Boris Johnson became prime minister on July 24, having previously been foreign secretary, and mayor of London for seven years, among other roles. It’s hardly the first time Biden, former chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has confused the names of foreign leaders, particularly in Great Britain. At a May 4 fundraiser, Biden, 76, flubbed the name of then-British Prime Minister Theresa May, calling her by former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s name.

That’s not good.

The way the polls are going, that seems like a distinct possibility.

