According to NPR, it was MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow who a few years back was at Rockefeller University handing out a prize given each year to a prominent female scientist, and she asked, “What is up with the dude wall?”

The “dude wall” was “a wall covered with portraits of scientists from the university who have won either a Nobel Prize or the Lasker Award, a major medical prize.” It was problematic, though; every single portrait was of a man. Leslie Vosshall, a neurobiologist with the university and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, called it “imposing” and is now on a committee redesigning that wall to add more diversity.

It’s not the only university targeted for redesign, as “dude walls” are found everywhere in academia.

Universities removing portraits of top doctors, scientists, Nobel Prize winners of the past. Not enough diversity. From @NPR: https://t.co/l0ONFqu3rA pic.twitter.com/DYQsX16IZB — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 28, 2019

It’s a problem that has to be addressed, says Vosshall, because “it just sends the message, every day when you walk by it, that science consists of old white men.”

But what kind of message are universities sending “with these oil portraits and dusty old photographs?” They’re even dusty they’re so old and white.

When I last lectured in ⁦@BrighamWomens⁩ Bornstein auditorium, walls were adorned with portraits of prior luminaries of medicine & surgery. Connecting to a glorious past. Now all gone. Hope everyone is happy. I’m not. (Neither were those I asked- afraid to say openly). Sad. pic.twitter.com/Bsz89r2SBB — Jeffrey Flier (@jflier) April 12, 2019

