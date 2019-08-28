According to NPR, it was MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow who a few years back was at Rockefeller University handing out a prize given each year to a prominent female scientist, and she asked, “What is up with the dude wall?”

The “dude wall” was “a wall covered with portraits of scientists from the university who have won either a Nobel Prize or the Lasker Award, a major medical prize.” It was problematic, though; every single portrait was of a man. Leslie Vosshall, a neurobiologist with the university and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, called it “imposing” and is now on a committee redesigning that wall to add more diversity.

It’s not the only university targeted for redesign, as “dude walls” are found everywhere in academia.

It’s a problem that has to be addressed, says Vosshall, because “it just sends the message, every day when you walk by it, that science consists of old white men.”

But what kind of message are universities sending “with these oil portraits and dusty old photographs?” They’re even dusty they’re so old and white.

