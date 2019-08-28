National Review staff writer Alexandra DeSanctis on Wednesday evening took aim at “the hardcore Never Trump pundits” who had settled on Joe Walsh as their Republican candidate, suggesting that was a clear sign that they simply despise Trump and are less concerned with “conserving conservatism.”

Walsh does have the support of Bill Kristol, however, who chimed in to clarify that creating a new, principled American conservatism requires liberating it from Donald Trump and the rest of the Trumpists.

Oddly, though, Kristol didn’t take the opportunity to play up Walsh after DeSanctis had given him the old “checks notes” treatment.

