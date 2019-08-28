National Review staff writer Alexandra DeSanctis on Wednesday evening took aim at “the hardcore Never Trump pundits” who had settled on Joe Walsh as their Republican candidate, suggesting that was a clear sign that they simply despise Trump and are less concerned with “conserving conservatism.”

The fact that hardcore Never Trump pundits have settled on *squints, checks notes* Joe Walsh and Mark Sanford as better options than the president says a lot about whether they want to preserve conservatism or whether they simply despise Trump. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) August 28, 2019

I'd rather you had phrased this as "*some* hardcore Never Trump pundits"… unless I am out of touch, the support for either does not seem too overwhelming at this point. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 28, 2019

Walsh does have the support of Bill Kristol, however, who chimed in to clarify that creating a new, principled American conservatism requires liberating it from Donald Trump and the rest of the Trumpists.

Some of us do think that recreating, or creating anew, a decent and principled American conservatism implies liberating conservatism from Donald Trump. https://t.co/PuAQlxliaM — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 28, 2019

Oddly, though, Kristol didn’t take the opportunity to play up Walsh after DeSanctis had given him the old “checks notes” treatment.

But your choices of horses belie that, is what she's saying. — neontaster (@neontaster) August 28, 2019

Don Quixote society these folks — Michael Bergeron (@mbergeronco) August 28, 2019

It’s the choice of liberator that I’m a little confused about. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) August 28, 2019

Can you think of anyone else who is stepping up to do the liberating? You go to war with the army you have. — LucyPevensie Ex-GOP (@LP6801) August 28, 2019

Kind of interesting that this is precisely how an awful lot of people explain their support for Trump — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) August 28, 2019

@xan_desanctis wins this exchange in one move. — Jonathan Miles (@Jmiles1749) August 28, 2019

Yes Bill. Get it. But… Look I do think Joe's apology for the racist things he said is refreshing. But… couldn't you guys find someone without a history of crazy, racist, inflammatory remarks? — Rick Mandler (@RickMandler) August 28, 2019

Isn't it rational to be skeptical of a Politician who used to be Trump-lite suddenly seeing the light? — Not Actually Exonerated Bub (@BubsC) August 28, 2019

Bill, but neither of those two are going to do it. — Edward Ahlsen-Girard (@efagirard) August 28, 2019

Just so I understand, Joe Walsh is who you want to create conservatism anew with? Um.. — Adam (@ADMiles) August 28, 2019

And exactly what would that look like and who would be your principled conservatives?

More racists like Joe Walsh? — Christina Morian (@MorianTina) August 28, 2019

Hold up: "creating anew a decent and principled American conservatism" requires whitewashing islamophobia and racism? — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) August 28, 2019

So, exchanging Trump for "Trump lite" is going to "liberate conservatism?" — Anne Hartley Pfohl (@AnnePfohl) August 28, 2019

Because American conservatism will be in much better hands with a different racist who was licking Trump's boot heel until about a week ago? — blackford0akes (@blackford0akes) August 28, 2019

Ah yes, because Mr Congressional White Caucus and “if Hillary wins I’m getting my musket” is truly the vehicle for decent and principled conservatism. You’re embarrassing yourself Bill — Dallas Kastens (@DK24blog) August 28, 2019

So we have to hold up notable racist @WalshFreedom as a shining example of conservatism? Are you implying conservatism is intertwined with racism and that any racist who hates Trump more than Trump hates other races is acceptable? Setting the bar low, aren't we? — Son of An Immigrant (@captain_monarch) August 28, 2019

But Joe Walsh? Come on. — Bill Berg (@GamlinLakeID) August 28, 2019

Sure. But Walsh ? — Calumet K (@k_calumet) August 28, 2019

And Joe Walsh. You meant to say that, right? — Larry Kilbourne (@lphd) August 28, 2019

Decent and principled…. the words everyone uses for Joe Walsh. — Michael Michaelson (@whomichaelson) August 28, 2019

But Walsh has no place in a "decent and principaled" anything. His candidacy is a grift to pay consultants and rip off creditors a la McMullin. — Judge Smails (@JSmails) August 28, 2019

and in the mean time, you’ll sacrifice everything to prove your point. Grandstanding as a never Trumper letting the country slide into the socialist abyss…..😳 — D5418 (@Dee54181) August 28, 2019

