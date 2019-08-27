Wasn’t there some warning going around about incendiary rhetoric a while ago? It used to be that a MAGA hat just meant that you supported President Trump and his agenda, but now that the conventional wisdom is that Trump is an unabashed white supremacist, people like Alyssa Milano have been able to publish op-eds about how the MAGA hat is the new Klan hood and there’s no leaving the house in one without knowing what it is you’re projecting.

And over at NBC News, Noah Berlatsky wrote a piece on Covington Catholic High School’s Nicholas Sandmann comparing the MAGA hat to a swastika. “Ideally I do not want a world in which children wander out in public with symbols of hate on their head because they think it’s cool,” he wrote.

So it should be no surprise that plenty of people are saying a Portland man knew was he was getting himself into when he word a MAGA hat to a bar and claims he was assaulted. Two people have been arrested, although there’s an argument over who started it.

Man says he was assaulted outside Portland bar for wearing 'MAGA' hat; two people arrested https://t.co/5OLXcobHvb pic.twitter.com/E9IfR56zy7 — FOX 12 Oregon KPTV (@fox12oregon) August 26, 2019

Portland: Adebisi A. Okuneye & Leopold A. Hauser were arrested & charged with third degree assault for allegedly attacking a man wearing a MAGA hat at a bar. https://t.co/hJ6ccilIyK pic.twitter.com/lsQCqnKD9i — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 26, 2019

KATU Portland reports:

[Luke] Lenzner said he and his wife were having a date night when they went to the bar for a drink. He said the bartender told them they were closing so they went to leave. As he walked out he said a customer, [Adebisi ] Okuneye, talked to him. “The lady asked me, ‘Is that a MAGA hat?’ I pointed at the top of my hat and said, ‘Yes it is,'” Lenzner said. “Then the next thing I know she’s running around the corner attacking me trying to take my hat off… People surrounded, started surrounding me and my wife and calling my wife a whole bunch of names — ‘racist b***,’ pardon my language. But yeah, ‘white trash’ and they’re calling me a racist person. They don’t even know me. I’m not racist whatsoever. And next thing I know when I have all these people around me, I get sucker-punched by the guy with the beard right in the nose.” That suspect with the beard, Hauser, denied Lenzner’s claims. Lenzner said [Leopold] Hauser broke his nose.

waiting for it to be described as an assault hat. — Kevin in ABQ (@KevinInABQ) August 26, 2019

This better be classified as a hate crime. — BKM13 (@BKM13LA) August 26, 2019

If you attack someone over an accessory they’re wearing, you got problems — Grant Palmer 🤴🏼 (@Gpalmer_32) August 26, 2019

Yeah it's a hat with words That they've been brainwashed into believing is hate speech. — Cole Matthews (@CrazyBackWoodsP) August 26, 2019

It's not a hat , its a magical device capable of turning some people into unhinged raving lunatics who can only see through racist lenses . BTW it doesn't affect the wearer of the device . — Sardo Numspa (@RainShadowSardo) August 26, 2019

There is power in that there hat! It has the power to make the Left Looney ! These people need to be punished with the strictest penalties. It's the only way for the assaults to stop. — John M. Gilbert (@johnmgilbert61) August 26, 2019

All to common, it would be nice to be able to wear anything you like, and not get beat up over it. — Rep.patrick Ramirez (@ReppatrickRami2) August 26, 2019

They get triggered over words. A hat is an item AND words. — Reynolds, Dale (@DReynolds5294) August 26, 2019

pic.twitter.com/zKiizEA1od — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) August 26, 2019

Apparently wanting america to be great is bad for some unspecified reason — Neil M (@Neil10790465) August 26, 2019

And they're Antifa regulars. I checked. https://t.co/MHRNUnnPAa — Victoria Taft (@VictoriaTaft) August 27, 2019

Seriously! It is just a hat. Since when has clothing become so offensive? Get a grip on life, reality, and the First Amendment! — A San Diego dad (@A_San_Diego_Dad) August 27, 2019

I don’t ever want a liberal to tell me they’re all about tolerance for opposing points of view. — Ethan (@eashenberner) August 26, 2019

A lot of people have been drinking Milano’s Kool-Aid though.

It's pretty much a swastika in hat form. — Qu'est-ce que tu what? (@Widainmor) August 27, 2019

I am a peaceful man, but damn it, that hat is just a symbol of hate. Any idiot who wears it in close in SE is just asking for trouble. Oh, just like the Proud Boy rallies. So no sympathy. — August West (@gawdoyle) August 27, 2019

If you're going to wear a maga hat in public, you better expect to get in some sort of trouble & be able to defend yourself. /end — Mike Swaja (@SuperSwaj1) August 27, 2019

You weren’t assaulted. It’s never assault when it’s a KKK member. — Remveld (@remveld1) August 26, 2019

Maybe not wear a hat in which people will think that you're racist? — ستيفاني 🌺🌊 (@AKauwela) August 26, 2019

KATU says the two suspects were arrested and charged with third-degree assault.

Related: