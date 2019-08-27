You’d think budding prop comic Rep. Steve Cohen would have learned by now that 1) there was no collusion between Russian and the Trump campaign, and 2) prop comedy is not his thing. Remember when he brought in a bucket of KFC and started chowing down to show that Bill Barr was a chicken for not showing up to testify before his committee? Even Cohen admitted the optics weren’t good.

Now he’s dug into his sack of comedy and pulled out a “Make Russia Great Again Hat” for reasons we’re not clear on:

Trust us, this stunt didn’t “picture well” either.

