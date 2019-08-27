You’d think budding prop comic Rep. Steve Cohen would have learned by now that 1) there was no collusion between Russian and the Trump campaign, and 2) prop comedy is not his thing. Remember when he brought in a bucket of KFC and started chowing down to show that Bill Barr was a chicken for not showing up to testify before his committee? Even Cohen admitted the optics weren’t good.

Now he’s dug into his sack of comedy and pulled out a “Make Russia Great Again Hat” for reasons we’re not clear on:

.@RepCohen puts on a "Make Russia Great Again" hat to "show you what’s happening in America." pic.twitter.com/iSJ5xDuBKC — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2019

At least the jackass isn’t eating fried chicken this time. — 🐰FOO the Merciless (@PolitiBunny) August 27, 2019

I would offer an apology from Tennessee for this loser, but I didn't vote for him. — Cap-0383 (@0383Cap) August 27, 2019

Tennessee isn’t sending it’s best — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) August 27, 2019

*Memphis. Trust me, 90% of the state outside of Memphis is absolutely embarrassed that he is in anyway associated with our state — Bobby Lee (@voldvm) August 27, 2019

+1000% — Regina Martin (@Regina724) August 27, 2019

Cant let Russia go. Amazing — Howard Cook (@hwrdcook) August 27, 2019

This is what these folks are preoccupied with. He is really working on serious legislation I'm sure. — Howard Cook (@hwrdcook) August 27, 2019

Yeah… this is totally sane — Kevin Meyer (@KMeyer115) August 27, 2019

@RepCohen should be ashamed of himself. — F Levesque 🇺🇸 (@FrankLevesque) August 27, 2019

He’s almost as funny as his hair. — Duchy 🇺🇸 (@DuchyOne) August 27, 2019

Trust us, this stunt didn’t “picture well” either.

They cant let Russia go. He is so happy with his prop comedy trick. Speaks volumes. — Howard Cook (@hwrdcook) August 27, 2019

Is Steve Cohen trying to be the Carrot Top of the House of Representatives with all this prop comedy? pic.twitter.com/XhOb915dq9 — John Ruggio (@JohnRuggio) August 27, 2019

Just what I was thinking — Hayseed (@Voyles79) August 27, 2019

