As someone running for president of the United States, you’d think Cory Booker would be touting his record as mayor of Newark, New Jersey and playing up how much he reduced gun violence in the city while he was running the show. Instead, though, he likes to remind everyone what a crime-ridden area it is.

Maybe it’s just us, be we noticed that when he made his list of cities coast-to-coast where children are allegedly afraid of Fourth of July fireworks, he listed only Democrat-run cities with the most restrictive gun control laws, like Chicago.

In my community, kids fear fireworks on the 4th of July because they sound like gunshots. It's the same in so many communities across the country—from Newark to Charlotte, from San Diego to Chicago and everywhere in between. Enough. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 27, 2019

Enough is right.

I'm with you. We need to ban fireworks. pic.twitter.com/Dstyw72Aus — Aric Rothschild (@TariffWar) August 27, 2019

Let's ban fireworks! — Sallie Hicks (@salliehicks25) August 27, 2019

Ban the Fourth of July! Oh, ban guns! I get it now…ban common sense! — ball don't lie (@SidelineRedwine) August 27, 2019

This is nonsense. –a constituent — spongeworthy (@spongeworthy2) August 27, 2019

We should ask T-bone if this really is the case. I don’t believe my Senator, either. — J Siegler (@jamesseegs) August 27, 2019

Do you hold T-Bone close when he gets scared?https://t.co/GKFT2lXy0B

In YOUR community the kids are afraid to drink the water… YOUR FAULT. — FaceCriminal (@DANEgerus) August 27, 2019

They are grappling with a lead crisis in your community. — Always Hope (@1hope42016) August 27, 2019

Groper Booker, in your community, kids fear drinking the water because of the lead in the pipes. This is due to your mismanagement. Now the county has to take out bonds to raise $120 million dollars to correct the problem that you couldn’t handle!! pic.twitter.com/PFHgc7WRUr — Randy Gumpel (@r_gumpel) August 27, 2019

In Your Community? Harrington Park, where the medium family income is $132,000 a year. LOL. Stop trying to convince people you're from the hood dude. You grew up rich, went to Ivy league schools. The Only time you've ever been in the hood is when you're pandering for votes. — Rome on the Potomac (@BillBaker63) August 27, 2019

At least you’re focusing on the right things. — Keith Plemons (@Batbuster_Coach) August 27, 2019

Literally no one: Cory Booker: And THAT's why kids are afraid of fireworks 😭😭😭😭 — I'm supposed to be working right now… (@hereforthejava) August 27, 2019

Super odd there Cory. 💥 — G🇺🇸 (@2Putt2win) August 27, 2019

Democrat run cities? Got it. — For Andrew (@Ben_Benghazi) August 27, 2019

I thought in NJ firearms are heavily restricted. — vlad (@dovgalec) August 27, 2019

We love fireworks in san Diego. — MJ Boucher (@mjboucher17) August 27, 2019

I live in San Diego. My kids love fireworks. You’re a tool. — msdeplorable2🇺🇸 (@msdeplorable2) August 27, 2019

New Jersey kids afraid of fireworks 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Dutch (@brian_dutch) August 27, 2019

You forgot LA. Looks like everyone is terrified. pic.twitter.com/SK50ZHO5ZF — Ron Barker (@wrongnowshutup2) August 27, 2019

I live in Charlotte liar… Kids here are not afraid of fireworks on the 4th… it's a huge celebration here…kids love it — Teddi Kierstead (@NoDaTeddi) August 27, 2019

Is there a problem with the social education that they cannot connect the 4th of July with the expectation of fireworks? — Λrcher (@archer_369) August 27, 2019

Nicely ask all the thugs in those communities to hand over their guns. Certainly they’ll immediately do it. Problem solved. — STOP THE INSANITY! (@GoodLordStop) August 27, 2019

