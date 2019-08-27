As someone running for president of the United States, you’d think Cory Booker would be touting his record as mayor of Newark, New Jersey and playing up how much he reduced gun violence in the city while he was running the show. Instead, though, he likes to remind everyone what a crime-ridden area it is.

Maybe it’s just us, be we noticed that when he made his list of cities coast-to-coast where children are allegedly afraid of Fourth of July fireworks, he listed only Democrat-run cities with the most restrictive gun control laws, like Chicago.

Enough is right.

