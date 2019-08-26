While New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio doesn’t even appear on Monday’s Monmouth poll of Democratic contenders, he’s not faring very well at home, either. Of course, he’s out on the campaign trail, but a high-level panel he appointed has just proposed doing away with all “gifted” and “talented” programs in the city’s public schools in an effort to desegregate them.

Trending

The New York Times reports:

For years, New York City has essentially maintained two parallel public school systems.

A group of selective schools and programs geared to students labeled gifted and talented is filled mostly with white and Asian children. The rest of the system is open to all students and is predominantly black and Hispanic.

Now, a high-level panel appointed by Mayor Bill de Blasio is recommending that the city do away with most of these programs in an effort to desegregate the system, which has 1.1 million students and is by far the largest in the country.

We’ll have to wait for the mayor’s wisdom on this issue when he gets a break from campaigning.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De Blasioeliminategifted programspanelracesegregatedtalented