Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar just wrapped up a press conference on CNN in which Tlaib, who just wanted to visit her grandmother and pick figs, broke down over the subject of Palestinians having to go through security checkpoints.

The Washington Free Beacon is now reporting that Tlaib and Omar are already fundraising off of the back of their canceled trip, which came to a halt when Israel banned the two for their BDS activism.

JUST IN: Tlaib, Omar Now Fundraising on Back of Canceled Israel Trip — Tlaib levels wildly inaccurate, anti-Semitic smears in pitch for cash https://t.co/f7dUwC2Yiu — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) August 19, 2019

Adam Kredo reports:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) is fundraising off her aborted trip to Israel, just days after she refused an Israeli invitation permitting her to visit her ailing grandmother and, instead, shared an anti-Semitic cartoon about the Jewish state. A fundraising email sent by Democracy for America, a far-left political action committee, implores readers to chip in whatever you can to stand with her and [Rep.] Ilhan [Omar (D., Minn.)] now as they continue to fight for justice for all.” The fundraising plea, which includes a direct pitch from Tlaib, falsely states that the lawmakers “were banned from traveling to Israel and Palestine.” Israel granted Tlaib special permission to enter the country to visit her grandmother. Moreover, Palestine does not, in fact, exist.

She was given permission to enter the country to visit her grandmother but said she wouldn’t, saying in a tweet, “It would kill a piece of me.”

Sooo she used her old Granny as a funding booster? 🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️ What a lovely granddaughter 🤔 — Periodically Perspicacious (@PeriodicallyPe1) August 19, 2019

That was the entire purpose of their little charde — 1/1024 Dem (@1024Dem) August 19, 2019

Related: