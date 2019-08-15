We suppose this is a well-intentioned effort, but what sort of history classes are high school students in New York taking that don’t include World War II and lynchings?

Take our word for it: College students have perpetrated plenty of hoaxes involving swastikas, so they know what they are. And nooses? “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett reminded the whole country about lynchings with his “attack.”

But then pro comedian Sarah Silverman mistook surveyors’ marks on the New York City sidewalk for swastikas, so maybe a refresher is in order.

CNN reports that Democratic state Sen. Todd Kaminsky’s measure would require lessons on hate symbols as part of the student curriculum in grades six through 12. What we want to know is, will students learn about the “OK” white supremacist hand sign that was started as a gag on 4chan and made it all the way to the Brett Kavanaugh hearings?

Trending

So essentially this is a Democratic lawmaker trying to pass legislation to require something that’s already being taught to be taught.

Don’t count on it; half the teachers will probably have that on their coffee mugs.

We’re pretty sure they’ve got this handled.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: billcurriculumhate symbolshistory classNew York Statenooseschoolsswastika