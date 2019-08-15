We suppose this is a well-intentioned effort, but what sort of history classes are high school students in New York taking that don’t include World War II and lynchings?

Take our word for it: College students have perpetrated plenty of hoaxes involving swastikas, so they know what they are. And nooses? “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett reminded the whole country about lynchings with his “attack.”

But then pro comedian Sarah Silverman mistook surveyors’ marks on the New York City sidewalk for swastikas, so maybe a refresher is in order.

CNN reports that Democratic state Sen. Todd Kaminsky’s measure would require lessons on hate symbols as part of the student curriculum in grades six through 12. What we want to know is, will students learn about the “OK” white supremacist hand sign that was started as a gag on 4chan and made it all the way to the Brett Kavanaugh hearings?

New York students may soon learn about swastikas and nooses as part of their curriculum. https://t.co/pXWOb3qeHT — CNN (@CNN) August 14, 2019

So what you’re saying is New York students may soon learn about history. Groundbreaking. https://t.co/nLGfm6SyLq — chels (@thefunnymuggle) August 14, 2019

So they want to bring History back to the curriculum? — Daniel Baker (@dan_baker11) August 14, 2019

As a NY history teacher, I can assure you that this is already taught. — Monique Cohen (@mcohen521) August 14, 2019

Thank you for being a teacher. And yes, I learned about it in my NY school 30 years ago. That's what social studies was for. Maybe they don't have that class anymore. — LetsBaldThisTurkey (@BaldLets) August 14, 2019

They do, and this topic is taught. — Susanna Rootes (@RootesSusanna) August 14, 2019

In NYS students in 7th, 8th, and 11th grades take US history and take Global History in 9th and 10th. All of those grades have curricula that include the denial and fights for human & civil rights. All of those classes are mandatory already. — Susanna Rootes (@RootesSusanna) August 14, 2019

So essentially this is a Democratic lawmaker trying to pass legislation to require something that’s already being taught to be taught.

In 2000 when I was in high-school I'm fairly certain they didn't forget to mention the swastika while teaching WW2 — Mr Divago™ (@DivagoTM) August 14, 2019

Don't they already teach WWII and American History in schools still or not? — Klondike (@JDGans) August 14, 2019

Huh. My kids already know. Guess some parents take the time already to go beyond the school babysitting services. — Cash Tumbles (@CashTumbles) August 14, 2019

So like…history? — Tony The Don Killuminati All Through Your Body (@LoneStarTexian) August 15, 2019

I believe that is called History class — Freedom for Books (@camcamyeg) August 14, 2019

I’m sure it will include the Hammer & Sickle, right? — Larry Farlow (@LarryFarlow) August 14, 2019

Don’t count on it; half the teachers will probably have that on their coffee mugs.

Let the teachers take care of their classrooms. — Greggie Benny (@GreggieBenny) August 14, 2019

We’re pretty sure they’ve got this handled.

