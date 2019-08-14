It was less than a month ago that a video showing New York City police officers being doused with water and having objects thrown at them by bystanders as they made an arrest in Harlem went viral.

The NYC Police Benevolent Association placed the blame on “anti-cop lawmakers” who had wanted the NYPD “frozen” and got their wish. And now the NYC PBA is back now that another video uploaded to Facebook has gone viral, this one showing a cop being pelted with Chinese food while trying to make an arrest in the Bronx.

The New York Daily News reports:

A new video shared on social media shows a plain-clothes cop being pelted with a container of food as he and several officers try to arrest a man during a Bronx barbecue party, the latest clip to surface online of NYPD officers being assaulted on the job.

The one-minute video, which was posted on Facebook and shared over 1,500 times, shows several plain-clothes officers in bulletproof vests attempting to apprehend the man while trying to break up an unruly crowd at the party.

As the suspect is brought down to the ground by two cops, a man in a white T-shirt and a red hat throws what looks like an open container of Chinese takeout at a third officer, hitting him in the back and covering his shoulders with noodles, the video shows.

Trending

We’d suggest Mayor de Blasio get back to his city and fix this, but the city’s probably better off with him playing games at the Iowa State Fair.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: arrestBill De BlasioBronxchinese foodFacebookharassmentNew York CityNYC PBApoliceviral video