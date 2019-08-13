We’ve already covered “red-flag” laws; Dana Loesch wrote an excellent thread about the possible threats to due process and Fourth Amendment protections.

Justin Amash has also come out against red-flag laws, although we can’t tell if he’s thought through the issue deeply or if he was just reflexively countering President Trump on the issue.

This is the tweet that had Amash so concerned.

Would Chris Cuomo be given a Red Flag for his recent rant? Filthy language and a total loss of control. He shouldn’t be allowed to have any weapon. He’s nuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Hey, he’ll always have his “guns,” if we’re talking about biceps — which Ana Navarro literally was. Isn’t that encouraging toxic masculinity?

In any case, here’s Amash, and on this, we agree with the former Republican.

Thank you for illustrating why Americans shouldn’t trust that your red flag law won’t be used arbitrarily to violate our rights. https://t.co/3ffE0gNwz5 — Justin Amash (@justinamash) August 13, 2019

We’re afraid, though, that this stance might not sit so well with many of his new fans on the Left.

So is Amash still a brave truth-teller or is the left done with him and can go back to calling him a rightwing kook? https://t.co/XSdn8uNJv9 — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) August 13, 2019

I'm just waiting to see if Justin gets that liberal support on this one 😁 — E (@ebound) August 13, 2019

That depends on whom you ask.

Stop it. Red flag laws aren't much different than a search warrant — executive branch has to ask for it and the judicial branch has to approve it. Your rights will still have due process. — Dave Gragg (@DaveGragg) August 13, 2019

A lot of people are agreeing with @justinamash, but do you realize he's saying that he thinks red flag laws are not good and that the rights being violated here are 2nd Am rights? I agree with him about Trump, but be clear that he is a far right, very limited govt conservative. — Michael Carlucci (@mcarlucci42) August 13, 2019

I see you're working hard for the NRA — Barbara Marshall (@BBbmarsh) August 13, 2019

This is NOT an example at all!

Do you Really think this what the “red flag” rule is? Dumb! — AmeliaRose (@AmeliaR93339763) August 13, 2019

Don't give anything he says credence. Red Flag laws are very necessary. You write the bills – make sure they protect everyone but don't just discard the idea. — ☘️ ChuckYou2 🌊 (@chuckyoutwo) August 13, 2019

Gotta love Justin. Count on him to dump on a law that hasn't been written and is being discussed as a possible solution to an important concern. He's quick to criticize and short on solutions. Some things never change. — Thom Kohl (@cabbageguy) August 13, 2019

Mr. Amash, I respect you standing up to Trump, but Red Flag Laws save lives. Let’s fight this lawless administration, not legislation that works. Cc: @MomsDemand — Jen B (@jpen98) August 13, 2019

That is likely the point, Justin. Did you consider that? — Just First (@poetrypainter) August 13, 2019

Umm …

Yes, that's exactly what he's doing… You really don't understand this President. 🙄 — Jennifer (@JenniferKrist28) August 13, 2019

I think he is attempting sarcasm or a joke. — J A O (@AmericanBoro) August 13, 2019

Flag – 10 yards for missing his ENTIRE point in tweeting this. How did you get elected again? — The Referee (@The_Referee_99) August 13, 2019

That was his entire goal The Left is so stupid they auto-repel anything Trump says. RedFlagLaws are dangerous, and Trump just proved it by simply endorsing them. — AshDown (@down_ash) August 13, 2019

Exactly. And he further proved it by showing how they should be enforced on one of the Left's darling corporate media mouthpieces. Brilliant. #RedFlagLaws #2a #MolonLabe — Frank J. Koza (@FrankJKoza) August 13, 2019

Seriously? They're not Trump's red flag laws. It was a pacifier offered to the gun-grabbers in the midst of another mega tantrum. Once again, Trump brilliantly exposes fatal flaws of LEFTISTS' so-called "common sense" gun control proposals. #2a #MolonLabe — Frank J. Koza (@FrankJKoza) August 13, 2019

