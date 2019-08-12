The FBI hasn’t confirmed anything yet, but The Daily Mail is reporting that a dozen FBI agents have already raided Jeffrey Epstein’s “Pedophile Island,” his home in the U.S. Virgin Islands, following his apparent suicide in prison over the weekend.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Epstein's Little St. James, U.S. Virgin Island home has been raided. The FBI's national office referred me to the PR field office, which has not yet responded to a request for comment. https://t.co/d0TU8D1Fcw via @MailOnline — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) August 12, 2019

Hillary's strike team already cleaned the place out and got rid of all fingerprints — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 12, 2019

Months ago. — Zanne (@ZoomZanne) August 12, 2019

You’d think that would have been done. @fbi you gave them time to scrub the place. What’s up with you guys? — Shannon (@fulfordshannon) August 12, 2019

Good… but why wasn't this done previously? — Liberal Momma (@liberalmommaof4) August 12, 2019

This should have been done weeks ago. Nothing there, I bet. — Helen Krause (@h__krause) August 12, 2019

it was only just raided now? It's just been chillin there this whole time? — Lauren Joffe (@thespinzone) August 12, 2019

Kind of late isn't it? Anything incriminating would have have disposed of long ago on this and his other properties. Whoever is overseeing this is sure leaving a lot of holes. — Jo 🆘 (@jo_jofuller) August 12, 2019

I would think that all of his US properties will be raided soon, before anyone has time to clean up his mess. Of course, that assumes someone wasn't already cleaning it up before his death. — Buttery Males (@madbamajama) August 12, 2019

That joint was cleaned eons ago… — Kenny Williams (@ksw2011) August 12, 2019

Have to think this island was already scrubbed clean, lots of fires. — Survivingnsweatpants (@Mominsweats) August 12, 2019

If true, this should have been done at the same time as the raid on his house. There has been plenty of time to destroy evidence. 🙄 — Dragonfly63 🆘 (@DeborahM556) August 12, 2019

FBI raids a ghost town. I wouldn’t have made it public that I decided to raid the place after the mans dead. They had an aha moment ? — John White (@JJWhit2020) August 12, 2019

Is there any publicly offered justification for the timing? Given the easily destroyable nature of the evidence recovered at his NYC residence, there really should have been coordinated simultaneous raids at all of his US properties. — brian pillion (@anaphoristand) August 12, 2019

Since he’s dead there’s no one who can claim an expectation of privacy to challenge search warrant — Paige Sullivan (@PaigeSully88) August 12, 2019

If he’s dead, you mean …

you could tell me that they found him there alive and well and as narcissistic as ever, and i would totally believe you. — PresidioGirl (@bellafour) August 12, 2019

I hope they're wearing gloves. I pity the fool who is shining the backlight around that house. — Patti (@PurpledotNWFL) August 12, 2019

I hope the FBI has trauma counseling in place for the agents that conducted the raid. I can't even fathom what they saw and found. — Martin Drake (@mdrake34) August 12, 2019

Related: