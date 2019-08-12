So if we’re reading this story correctly, starting next year in Illinois, history teachers will teach — by law — not only that Sally Ride was the first U.S. woman in space, but also the first U.S. lesbian in space. This will give LGBTQ children and teenagers more role models to emulate, supposedly.

NEW LAW: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a new bill into law on Friday that ensures the contributions of LGBTQ people are taught in public schools. https://t.co/bbpxMxEPOc — 13WREX (@13WREX) August 12, 2019

WREX reports:

“In public schools only, the teaching of history shall include a study of the roles and contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in the history of this country and this State,” the bill states. Equality Illinois, the state’s largest LGBTQ civil rights advocacy organization, supported the bill and said the curriculum can have a “positive effect on students’ self-image and make their peers more accepting.” The organization said some topics that will be added to the new curriculum include the nation’s first gay rights organization, the Society for Human Rights, being formed in 1924 in Chicago, and Sally Ride, the first US woman in space, who was a lesbian.

We skimmed the bill but didn’t see anything specifying “public high schools,” so we’re guessing this goes all the way to public elementary schools.

Identity politics — Deplorable_Maximus (@CritchlowPaul) August 13, 2019

I didn't realize they had different History. Do they have different Geography and Math, too ? — Mitch Theriac (@MitchTheriac) August 12, 2019

You guys remember heterosexual history class? No? Oh…ok then. — Jason Persilver (@JPersilver) August 12, 2019

The U.S. always gets criticized because our kids wind up near the bottom of the rankings for math and science, etc. But ya'll think it's more important to emphasize the sexual preference of people in history. Smdh 🤭 — Junzi 🇺🇸 (@ILF808) August 12, 2019

Grooming — Habitual Linestepper (@FergusFSU) August 12, 2019

what year is this gonna be taught in? cuz any age under like 7th or 8th grade is just weird to me — ミスターコアラ (@MrKoalah_gg) August 12, 2019

It seems like they should spend more time on reading and math instead of identity politics — Craig Zimmerman (@craigzimmerman6) August 12, 2019

Totally agree — Chedder (@Chedder21382300) August 12, 2019

Once upon a time there were gay people. There still around today. The end. — Rodney Roe (@rodneyroe) August 12, 2019

Related: