So if we’re reading this story correctly, starting next year in Illinois, history teachers will teach — by law — not only that Sally Ride was the first U.S. woman in space, but also the first U.S. lesbian in space. This will give LGBTQ children and teenagers more role models to emulate, supposedly.

WREX reports:

“In public schools only, the teaching of history shall include a study of the roles and contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in the history of this country and this State,” the bill states.

Equality Illinois, the state’s largest LGBTQ civil rights advocacy organization, supported the bill and said the curriculum can have a “positive effect on students’ self-image and make their peers more accepting.”

The organization said some topics that will be added to the new curriculum include the nation’s first gay rights organization, the Society for Human Rights, being formed in 1924 in Chicago, and Sally Ride, the first US woman in space, who was a lesbian.

We skimmed the bill but didn’t see anything specifying “public high schools,” so we’re guessing this goes all the way to public elementary schools.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020history curriculumIllinoislawLGBTQSally Ride