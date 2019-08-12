This story is from Friday, but we wanted to cover it because Joe Biden is still being Joe Biden. He was supposed to be the man with eight years’ experience in the Obama White House sweeping in to save the Democrats, but he’s really becoming a liability and it’s showing.

If nothing else, we learned that there are at least three genders, so Biden is kind of woke.

Katie is a young student from Iowa.

She asked former VP Joe Biden how many genders there are.

Joe answered “at least 3.” When asked to clarify what they were – Joe got angry. He demeaned the woman & forcefully grabbed her to make a point

This is @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/k6xE2DxoH6 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 9, 2019

He wasn’t going to let her get away without proclaiming that he was the very first to come out in favor of same-sex marriage. And maybe we’re remembering things wrong, but we seem to remember another vice president — Dick Cheney — come out in favor of same-sex marriage well before Obama “evolved” on the subject.

And this grabbing thing — didn’t Biden put out a video saying personal space had been explained to him?

I’m old enough to remember when a Trump Staffer grabbed a female reporter and the media went apoplectic. Here – The literal front runner candidate @JoeBiden personally grabbed a young woman and pulled her toward him in order to further demean her. Media silence is deafening. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 9, 2019

So, Joe still thinks he has a right to grab and physically control women. Who would have guessed. Too bad she didn't scream "Stop touching me!" at the top of her lungs… — Feral Federalist 😼 (@Ferallist) August 9, 2019

More genders for him to molest. Seriously though, these types if non controlled non scripted situations reveal his true character. — Lulu Lapin (@Lulu_Lapin) August 9, 2019

“Kid” calling a female “kid” is sexist. — Covfefe Kimmie (@kimmieguy) August 9, 2019

That was his nickname for Kamala Harris at the second debate after she dragged him at the first debate.

Biden should’ve said 2 and kept it moving — Brewshido (@RuthlessBrew) August 9, 2019

Too bad she didn’t claw his face. — clayjohanson (@clayjohanson) August 9, 2019

What the actual hell? Slow Joe is a menace to society. — CC (@ChatByCC) August 9, 2019

Wtf is happening? Joe the menace strong armed that girl because he didn’t like that she tripped him up on an unscripted question…that guy goes off the rails when he’s off script. Holy damn! — RockPrincess (@Rockprincess818) August 9, 2019

Just think, he is the best Democrats have to run against Trump. #Trump2020 #KAG — Maria F Pino (@pinom912) August 9, 2019

Ol Uncle Joe is toast. He won’t make it to the Holidays. He can’t survive questions from an 18 year old co-ed. Imagine what he’d be like in a debate against Trump when the BS #MSM has him up 6 points. — Al Q. Holic (@Johnnywhales) August 9, 2019

"the don't mess with me kid" should be enough to end his campiagn — Jack Hoffman (@azrolexguy) August 9, 2019

But did he sniff her hair? — Paul Georgia (@PGtwentytwo) August 9, 2019

