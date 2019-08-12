This story is from Friday, but we wanted to cover it because Joe Biden is still being Joe Biden. He was supposed to be the man with eight years’ experience in the Obama White House sweeping in to save the Democrats, but he’s really becoming a liability and it’s showing.

If nothing else, we learned that there are at least three genders, so Biden is kind of woke.

He wasn’t going to let her get away without proclaiming that he was the very first to come out in favor of same-sex marriage. And maybe we’re remembering things wrong, but we seem to remember another vice president — Dick Cheney — come out in favor of same-sex marriage well before Obama “evolved” on the subject.

And this grabbing thing — didn’t Biden put out a video saying personal space had been explained to him?

That was his nickname for Kamala Harris at the second debate after she dragged him at the first debate.

