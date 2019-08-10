Twitchy readers know that we’ve long been compiling anecdotes for our “Big Book of Really Amazingly Woke Kids.” What’s an amazingly woke kid? You know Playboy White House correspondent and would-be pugilist Brian Karem? He was just riding the train one day when a young Hispanic boy saw his press credentials (which has been suspended, by the way) and asked, “Why does the president hate me?” That’s one woke kid.

Now the Washington Examiner has revealed that Rep. Elijah Cummings’ 10-year-old niece is one of those really amazingly woke kids. He gave a speech Wednesday in which he recounted this conversation with his niece:

“She said, ‘Uncle Elijah, are they going to put us in cages? Are they going to put us in cages?’ This is coming from a 10-year-old,” said Cummings. “We are better than that. We must stand together with those who we do not look like, who we do not agree with, and recognize that we have more in common than we have that separates us.” “When I have my niece asking ‘Are they going to put us in cages?’ there is just something wrong with that,” said Cummings.

To be fair, Cummings’ niece is too young to remember kids being put in cages by the Obama administration, so she must be paying attention to media coverage of President Trump’s “concentration camps” for kids.

Lol! Can't imagine how his niece got that idea in her head…. — Jack Battier (@OneEyeBlackJack) August 10, 2019

So let me get this straight. The left poisoned the mind of his niece. Then complains that we can do better and it's everyone else's fault? — Jack Battier (@OneEyeBlackJack) August 10, 2019

Imagine being ok with sadistically scaring your niece to gain political talking points — PhonyNameToIndicateHispanicHeritage (@ScottWa13282023) August 10, 2019

It's truly a special form of mental gymnastics. Shows the depths the left will go to acquire political power. — Jack Battier (@OneEyeBlackJack) August 10, 2019

The last we’d heard about Cummings, he was being “attacked” for neglecting a rodent-infested mess back in his home district, and it took a Trump supporter and some 200 volunteers to actually do something and clear away 12 tons of trash. Their reward? Being trashed as racists by The Baltimore Sun.

We hate to say it, but if his niece lives in Baltimore, she should be asking him if she’s going to be shot by some gang-banger.

Is who going to put who in cages? What the actual fu*k is going on here? This is getting ridiculous. — Paladin 🇺🇲 (@EftyZ) August 10, 2019

Doubt it…. fabricated — Jack Thompson (@MET13579) August 10, 2019

Since your niece is most likely an American citizen, you should have taken this as an opportunity to explain that when laws are broken there are dire consequences. But since it's you all she learned is orange man bad. @RepCummings, shame on you. — Patriotic Logic (@Patriotic_Logic) August 10, 2019

The kid sounds pretty stupid. — Nino Antonucci (@antonucci_nino) August 10, 2019

He's full of it. — Purpleibby (@jkrguitar) August 10, 2019

.@dcexaminer .@NYDailyNews That's an oddly specific, adult concept for a child. How old is your niece .@RepCummings? Strangely enough, MY grand niece asked me, "will Democratic politicians bankrupt our economy, with wildly expensive programs funded by raising income taxes?" — Institute for Logic in Politics (@InstituteLogPol) August 10, 2019

How gullible to believe even one syllable this race baiter speaks. — Mark ransom (@Markransom17) August 10, 2019

@RepCummings, so you'll drag a 10 year old into your job. Way to go. Put a child in front of you to dodge your responsibility. — Vicky Fox (@halfanewfie2) August 10, 2019

Did you tell her, no sweetie a black man just like me built those cages? — Jorge (@JorgeW59) August 10, 2019

Ouch.

