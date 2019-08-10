As Twitchy reported, Republicans pounced when Rep. Joaquin Castro posted a list of names and occupations of San Antonians who’d donated the maximum amount ($2,700!) to the Trump campaign. Yes, it was public information, but there was no news value in tweeting it out — though there might have been value in shaming and intimidating these people, at least one of whom has claimed to have received threatening voicemails.

It was a terrible idea to begin with, and it also backfired; it turns about that at least six people on the list had also contributed to Castro or his brother, presidential candidate Julian Castro, and they weren’t happy about making his list of shame.

Castro isn’t apologizing — he said there was no “call to action,” so it’s not his fault if people start harassing the people on his list. He also managed to find a sympathetic ear in MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough. You see, his post wasn’t mean to shame anyone … it was “actually a lament.”

Rep. Castro on his post with the names of Trump donors: "My post was actually a lament … many of those folks are Hispanic and they're giving their money to a guy who's running ads talking about Hispanics invading this country." https://t.co/vPAP9UzjMs pic.twitter.com/vJgifFNwib — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 10, 2019

Yeah ok, keep trying to sell that shit! — ILikePolitics (@like_politics) August 10, 2019

This fool just hurt himself and the Dem party. Good. — Diana C (@boxerbuddy4) August 10, 2019

The post actually raised more money for the trump re-election campaign according to Trump campaign manager @parscale — Kenny G (@DJKS3) August 10, 2019

Imagine his horror at realizing Hispanics and POC aren't believing the 'Everything GOP is racist' lines used by Democrats. — Jon Q Public (@95bravo1994) August 10, 2019

This may come as a shock to many coastal elites but many Texans of Hispanic descent are conservative and in no way support illegal immigration. — Maximus Decimus Meridius (@bulletbob75) August 10, 2019

I guess that excuse poll-tested best. Now if one of those people gets hurt, it’ll be interesting to watch MSNBC cover for him. — NiceGuysFinish1st (@NizeGuize) August 10, 2019

Maybe they identify as Americans more than Hispanics…… — nolan beech (@wcvet) August 10, 2019

So, this version of why @JoaquinCastrotx put together a hit list appears to indicate Hispanics on the list didn't know what they were doing? When U R desperate to help your brother . . . https://t.co/3wcXxKv6KJ — Genuine American (@4Great_America) August 10, 2019

You admitted it was to hurt the donors. — Sara Noble (@indiesentinel) August 10, 2019

This is why these idiots should be voted out. There is a difference with legal hispanics donating and those Hispanics who are illegally trying to enter. Why would Hispanics or any law abiding American want people to break the law? Those should be the people supporting them Pres. — Truth be told (@Truthbe46567003) August 10, 2019

Missing an adjective: "Illegal Hispanics" Changes your lying narrative into a truthful one. Illegals like those that took 680 jobs in Mississippi depressing wages for Americans, preventing Americans to apply for those jobs. Keeps already impoverished Americans poor. — Citizen (@Dreg_Society) August 10, 2019

You’re a liar. You did it to hurt people!!! That’s the person you are. Harmful, nasty, ignorant, vengeful! You don’t care who you hurt as long as you get your name on the news! Disgraceful, disgusting….. no morals! — K (@kookykaka) August 10, 2019

I'm not following. So according to this asshat, every Hispanic has to be a dumbass and support democrats? He doesn't think there should be any smart Hispanics? — Luko Cabrezi (@Luko_Cabrezi) August 10, 2019

This guys a bully and will get people hurt. Moron — Sara (@mww1969_mike) August 10, 2019

Just admit it was a mistake and apologize.

