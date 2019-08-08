What an idiot.

A Florida man explained that he was just making a political statement when he walked into a Walmart and asked them to sell him a gun he could use to kill 200 people. Walmart wasn’t amused.

Florida man asked a Walmart clerk if they could sell him a gun to kill 200 people with. When found, the man said it was to make a political statement. A Dem anti-gun activist, he still believes Walmart should not sell guns bc they're part of the problem.https://t.co/WAtQygrWRx pic.twitter.com/oAbYdjISx2 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 8, 2019

Julio Rosas reports for the Washington Examiner that Phil Attey was trying to make an anti-gun statement because he saw “someone who looked like a white nationalist” purchase a gun. Did fact-checker Talia Lavin spot any Nazi tattoos on him to be sure?

It “was for them [Walmart] to wake up and think about their role in the gun violence toxic climate that we have,” he said. The clerk said Attey asked him, “Can you sell me anything (or a gun) that would kill 200 people?” When the worker replied, “That isn’t funny,” Attey said, “I know,” and asked again if they could sell him anything that would kill 200 people.

They should have directed him to the chainsaw bayonets.

In the interview with the local station, he says what he did was in poor taste BUT on his public Facebook account today he still encouraged people to ask any place that sells guns the same question. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 8, 2019

Yeah, that’s a great idea. Because no one walks into a gun shop to purchase a firearm for self-defense or just for sport; odds are they’re a mass shooter who wants to kill as many people as possible.

On his Facebook account, he is a big @PeteButtigieg supporter. pic.twitter.com/bfKO3yCkfK — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 8, 2019

His actions are illegal, right? I’m not big on these red flag laws, but if someone goes into a store and asks to buy a weapon with the intent to murder, he should be locked up. Not just for a psych hold, but for making terroristic threats. I think that charge brings jail time. — Mike Daitch (@mikedaitch) August 8, 2019

He should be in prison. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) August 8, 2019