There’s a new Quinnipiac University poll out Tuesday, showing the bump each Democratic candidate got from the second round of debates. Kamala Harris fared best, getting a 6 point bounce out of her debate showing, and Joe Biden slid two points to 32 percent.

The big news, though, isn’t the question of who won the debates, but whom Democratic voters consider most electable — and on that question, Biden blows the rest away:

The Q-poll result that interests me most… Who did best in debate? Warren – 28%

Biden – 15%

Harris – 8%

Sanders – 8% Who is most electable? Biden – 49%

Sanders – 12%

Warren – 9%

Harris – 6% — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 6, 2019

Democrats are scared. They think several other candidates may be better *campaigners* than Biden, but they believe those white guys in the Midwest want Uncle Joe and no one else. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 6, 2019

And of course, Uncle Joe’s handlers are pushing him further and further left, having him embrace policies like free health care for illegal immigrants and the repeal of the Hyde Amendment.

Blowout on the electability question. We're only six months away from Iowa… https://t.co/M6nRXDcWiQ — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) August 6, 2019

When Harris and Warren fans see "Likable" or "Electable" polls pic.twitter.com/1UcW7APBok — Josey Cogburn (@amcap76) August 6, 2019

Umm Biden just endorsed gun confiscation… — Vaiv (@Vaiv71738794) August 6, 2019

Misogyny is alive and well. — I'm not in the mood..🌊 (@EbbtidesRevenge) August 6, 2019

Misogyny among the Democratic party is alive and well.

Who cares if a woman was the best at the debates, as long as she isn't a man she won't be electable 🙃 — Arturo Mares (@ArtMares) August 6, 2019

So, in other words, Elizabeth is killing it in the debate, but we’re going to vote for the old, white dudes anyway. — jenmulvaney (@jenmulvaney) August 6, 2019

Hmmmmm what mysterious factor could cause results to be skewed like this… we may never know. — Philip (@PhilOnFire) August 6, 2019

Or … it could just be that the majority of people aren’t in the MAGA or Resistance camps, aren’t paying attention, and simply recognize Biden’s name.

jesus, biden couldn’t withstand saying his own website. he has no idea where he is. and people don’t think trump would wipe the floor with him?! — evan jacobs (@esjesjesj) August 6, 2019

this makes me want to drive my head into a wall — Millenial Pinko (@millenialpinko) August 6, 2019

The logical conclusion of this is that debates mean nothing — Alex Hamilton (@SKRollins) August 6, 2019

Yeah, we remember the "electable" numbers. pic.twitter.com/DhJUvr4qbI — Le tricot de Mme. Defarge (@BobSmith4152) August 6, 2019

This sucks — Perrin (@prademac) August 6, 2019

Biden nomination is red meat for trump and his base. — Jon Hawks (@jonhawks317) August 6, 2019

And this is how we lose — Washed Up (@OldManAZ) August 6, 2019

Same sentiment when John Kerry was running for Dem nomination in 2004. "Kerry's the most electable". — Some call me Tim (@awake247) August 6, 2019

The people of this country have no idea how much better off we'd be if we had women running it. — puppymonkeybaby (@apzanolli) August 6, 2019

They do, but Nikki Haley’s not running this time around.

We want the closest to normal and decent that can win. Remember Obama bombed in debates. — Linda Nabokov (@lindamae76) August 6, 2019

Electability should not be a factor after the 2016 election. — i.must.destroy (@IMUSTDESTROY) August 6, 2019

I don't see how anyone believes Biden did well in the debate. He looked like a deer in headlights most of the time. — Michael ❄️ (@MikeTheAverage) August 6, 2019

Dems have a habit of not voting for what they want because they fancy themselves so smart that they think they know what everyone else wants. And then they vote for that instead. Then ultimately start bitching about how they never get what they want politically. Not very smart. — Kidney stones ROCK! (@crackerjackhole) August 6, 2019

They fundamentally do not understand what a primary is for. — Kidney stones ROCK! (@crackerjackhole) August 6, 2019

They said Hillary was the most electable (when @BernieSanders was, because he was more like Trump) & they lost. They're making the same mistake now, aided by the media & pushing for @JoeBiden an old career politician with lots of baggage AGAIN, & again they will lose in 2020 — Maurice Thinks (@MauriceThoughts) August 6, 2019

Biden can’t handle the questions coming at him. He looks and acts defensive and won’t even look at the women who try to question him on his policy ideas. It’s getting beyond annoying that everyone thinks Joe is the answer when we have SO MUCH BETTER right in front of us. — Liz W. (@2momsliz) August 6, 2019

Biden at times seems to be barely able to complete a normal sentence.. doesn't seem so electable — Henry (@Fdr1942) August 6, 2019

We need to meet these people who think Biden performing seppuku on stage qualifies him as the second best debater of the nights. — Drew Shackelford (@drewshack) August 6, 2019

The Dem electorate are pudding brained cowards what else is new — drew (@drewskki1) August 6, 2019

It’s astounding to us how Eric Swalwell has been the only one with the sense to drop out, and he’s an idiot.

