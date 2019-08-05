There’s really nothing to say about this tweet from Rep. Ilhan Omar, only that it appears to be her turn to spread the myth that the government “pays” for tax cuts. If we’d stop paying for those corporate tax cuts, we could fund the Green New Deal, estimated to cost $93 trillion over 10 years, and have enough left over to pay for Medicare for All and forgive student loan debt.

If we have enough money to pay for tax breaks for corporations. We have enough to invest in Medicare For All, Green New Deal and cancel student debt. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) August 5, 2019

No — DSNicol (@Dsnicol2) August 5, 2019

We’d like her to show her work.

Show your math please. — MidwestPatriot107 (@MPatriot107) August 5, 2019

Do you even know how to do arithmetic? https://t.co/Dnb1OAHVRb — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) August 6, 2019

Umm, no we don't…. Math is hard. — PatriotWWG1WGA (@FamilyFirstAZ) August 5, 2019

You left out the fine print about the country converting to socialism. — SAChallenger (@challengersma) August 5, 2019

We will never be a socialist country — Corinne Sueta (@cssueta) August 5, 2019

That’s not how taxes work — A$AP Andy (@AHobertson) August 5, 2019

It's not the government's money. It's not your money. — kerry ⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) August 5, 2019

😂😂😂 All your teachers should be fired. Please go educate yourself. — over it (@Texansdoitbest) August 5, 2019

Your adding machine must be broken! — Ray Schmitt (@rayjh728_ray) August 5, 2019

We don’t “pay” for tax breaks. We tax less. Not only do “corporations” employ millions of Americans. Most are owned by your average middle class American. The shareholders. God Bless America 🇺🇸 — F Alphonze (@FistFick69) August 5, 2019

Lets find the billions that was sent to Baltimore first. — Mike Staton (@mikestaton1) August 5, 2019

What was it? $16 billion last year in federal grants?

It's not your money. "Tax breaks" simply means letting people (including the people that make up and are employed by corporations) keep more of THEIR OWN money. — The Left Ruins Everything (@TheLeftRuins) August 5, 2019

Oh, brother. This is monumentally stupid. — Crftbrlvr (@Klaus_Flauten) August 6, 2019

A congresswoman doesn’t even know what “tax breaks” are.

Wow. — Scott S (@scotts_3101) August 5, 2019

First, you don't "pay for tax cuts'. That money coming in the gov't was never theirs in the first place. Medicare for all, the GND and canceling student debt, is just implementing Soviet socialism and shift costs to the taxpayer. Fuck that. — james todd (@nascardad50) August 6, 2019

Who is the "we"? Government gets its money from taxpayers and WE are sick of our money being spent your leftist pet rip-off schemes. — MAGA, Citizens First❌ (@thejenn999) August 5, 2019

That’s not how any of this works. — SpaceForceChewie (@_1216715) August 6, 2019

More ridiculous statements. Tax breaks. Not income. — Diane🌸 (@DianeNoMoreLies) August 5, 2019

Um, I can only assume you weren't an accounting major. — JohnGaltsBrother (@ReformdDemocrat) August 5, 2019

You really are bad at economics, might I suggest going to a class at your local college — Anonymous Source 👤 (@I_am_Reliable) August 5, 2019

Corporations produce wealth, government consumes wealth. — Gary Jones (@GaryNotHairy) August 6, 2019

You don't math so good, do you? — Sifu Edition (@SifuEdition) August 6, 2019

Not very good at the whole math thing are you? — Feral Federalist (@Ferallist) August 5, 2019

🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄WHAT A GREAT ARGUMENT 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Matthew Adessa (@MatthewAdessa1) August 5, 2019

We are not going to a socialist ideal to suite your needs and agenda 🇺🇸 — Jason Knight County Commissioner Dist. 18 (@JasonKnight4TN) August 5, 2019

Actually, the two doesn’t even come close. Go buy a calculator — Old Army MP (@DIPGparent) August 5, 2019

The money that the corporations earn is their money, they earned it. We don’t want socialism. Period. Go study economics and history. — ExGOP John Mann ن (@John_Mann44) August 5, 2019

