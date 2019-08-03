As Twitchy reported, #KamalaHarrisDestroyed started trending on Twitter after the Democratic primary debate on CNN Wednesday night after Tusli Gabbard laid into Kamala Harris’ record as a prosecutor and revealed some really ugly truths about her tenure — truths Harris dismissed as “fancy opinions on a stage” and not the reality of the job she was hired to do.

Americans were informed — no, warned — in the hours after the debate to beware of Russian bots targeting Harris on behalf of Gabbard and trying to “sow racial discord.” This dire warning came not from the Harris campaign but through a proxy; New York Times contributing op-ed writer and CNN contributor Wajahat Ali.

Beware the Russian bots and their promotion of Tulsi Gabbard and sowing racial dischord, especially around Kamala Harris. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 1, 2019

Thanks, totally unbiased blue-check journalist guy — if we see any anti-Harris posts, we’ll know they’re just Russian bots. Take, for example, this tweet from Harris about funding for President Trump’s border wall:

The administration is looking to use military retirement funds to help pay for the president’s vanity project of a border wall. The wall doesn’t make anybody safer—it’s irresponsible and it’s wrong. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) August 3, 2019

We’ve been following retired Marine Corps gunnery sergeant Jessie Jane Duff for years without realizing she’s just a Russian bot trying to confuse Harris supporters.

What a misleading tweet Ms. Harris. DoD found an extra $224 million because fewer service members than expected opted into the new retirement system in 2018, leaving money unspent. You're hardly an ally to retired military so please just stop pretending to care about us now. https://t.co/79vE3XZ8lB — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) August 3, 2019

That’s just what a Russian bot would say. Still pretty brutal though.

Defense funds used for Homeland Defense. 🤔🤔🤔🤔 Imagine that. Dems must think defense funds are only to be used to defend over seas countries. But aren’t they supposed to so against war🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Robert LeBlanc (@RobertL0555) August 3, 2019

Ms. Harris, we elected Donald Trump out of a feeling of desperation, and “illegals” were one of the things we felt desperate about. The wall is not a vanity project, it is a desperation project. — Dale Bushnell (@thin_wolf) August 3, 2019

He’s not lying; the No. 1 issue with Trump supporters in 2016 was illegal immigration, and the Democrats have wisely decided to tap into that by pledging free health care and free college to illegal immigrants, as well as decriminalizing border crossings.

Gunny Fact Checker. Way to go for putting this lying politician, but I repeat myself, in her place. Please tell this story during your next radio and/or TV interview. Harris is disgusting on many levels. — BoSox Fan in VA (@KennethMoura) August 3, 2019

I'd love to see a USMC Sgt. dress down Harris in person. Any chance you might meet someday? — Pops (@PopsfromVienna) August 3, 2019

I doubt I'll meet her. And I wouldn't be disrespectful if I did. — Jessie Jane Duff (@JessieJaneDuff) August 3, 2019

Democrats, National Security is a "vanity project" but the "Green New Deal," High Speed Rail to nowhere, Obamacare, and even the Boston "Big Dig" are absolutely needed priorities. Why? Because power and corruption money are all they care about. — Geoff B (@geoffb5) August 3, 2019

Even if a little vanity is involved, Trump would never put his name and reputation on something that serves no purpose. He knows it would make America "safe" again, and that this would leave a legacy of life in memory of every victim of illegal crime. — Greg Badalian (@greg_badalian) August 3, 2019

Just what do you know about the military? Did you ever serve? — Anthony Ramo Jr (@RedRiverVettes) August 3, 2019

Um, read her bio. It’s pretty short.

She's a retired Gunny! — Kevin (@kevinclosson) August 3, 2019

She’s ridiculous. I don’t believe we need a wall. Not for political reasons though. I don’t believe we need one, because what’s the point of building a wall if our laws aren’t enforced, and they can walk right in anyway. Enforce the law. Solve the problem — margarito vasquez (@srforms) August 3, 2019

#KamalaHarris will lie about anything to win.

Obama cut the military budget to around $600BIL a year. Trump raised military budget to $700BIL in 2018 and increased it to over $700BIL in 2019. He also gave them largest pay raise in 8yrs. https://t.co/brAAwXgERS — Dana (@sparkey909w) August 3, 2019

If you really thought that, you wouldn’t have security guards or a front door with locks. Of course it makes us safer. Of course it’s not irresponsible or wrong. It’s our right as a country to have a secure border. But keep saying that shit, because it makes you unelectable. — Light on the Right (@lightontheright) August 3, 2019

You’re so obnoxious. Really obnoxious. I think you’re equally as off-putting as Hillary. That’s hard to do. — onesoldiersmom ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@onesoldiersmom) August 3, 2019

I dare you to leave your front door open 24 hours a day and have a welcome all sign on your house. — Dark Sky 🇺🇸 (@Coffeepls7) August 3, 2019

Kamala, You must really hate the blacks whose jobs are first to be sacrificed to illegal alien voters — NormanDeArmond (@NormanDeArmond) August 3, 2019

I have noticed that our wonderful vets were the first ones to step up and help build the wall—-one said he had had lots of experience and would be glad to do it for just a cot and 3 squares a day.

Don’t worry vets. This isn’t coming out of your retirement. Trump loves you guys. — Frances C. Shelton (@shelton_frances) August 3, 2019

