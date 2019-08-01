2020 hopeful Jay Inslee doesn’t stand a chance, but he did stand out at Wednesday night’s debate with his nerd glasses, which apparently went over so well he posted a new profile photo to Twitter.
#NewProfilePicture pic.twitter.com/JWCYLGVAAL
— Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) August 1, 2019
Give it a second …
Fixed it for ya pic.twitter.com/Yr0ilTm90R
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 1, 2019
You look like Anderson Cooper’s disappointed father. https://t.co/uY2xcoDhEy
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 1, 2019
People still have no idea who you are or why you're running for President. 😂
— Bitter Grizzly (@Bitter_Grizzly) August 1, 2019
Yeah you look like the type of guy John Podesta would endorse.
— Greg “Still Deplorable” Little (@hokeisit) August 1, 2019
I feel like the messaging here is that this is a candidate who truly listens to the people! He heard the calls for more Inslee in eyewear and responded accordingly. #Inslee2020 !!
— redheadedreader (@GigiBLamm) August 1, 2019
you look amazing and please drop out of the race
— evan jacobs (@esjacobs) August 1, 2019
Save us climate daddy! 👓 pic.twitter.com/gWHsDxqYWX
— Inslee 4 Prez 🐬 (@2020inslee) August 1, 2019
I saw you referred to as 'hot grandpa' 😂👍
Your my top white guy but still fighting for 4th or 5th. Tough competition.
Love your message and hope to see you driving the climate issue as a part of the team.
— Ethical Atheist (@FarmerG_Paradox) August 1, 2019
“Top white guy” … that’s something.
Why do you look like @KeithOlbermann
— Marcus Pearl (@marcuspearl429) August 1, 2019
thirsty much?
— The Epic of Gilgamesh 2 (@EpicGilgamesh2) August 1, 2019
Nice @EPA staff ID photo.
— Eh names (@IRBroadshow) August 1, 2019
— Kevin (@kgilbert267) August 1, 2019
— Tyler Hanson (@TylerHanson53) August 1, 2019
That should do it! Lookout, 1%! Here he comes!
— Winston Smith (@theouterparty) August 1, 2019
I don’t know who you are but this is a great photo.
— Phil Salesses (@PhilSalesses) August 1, 2019
Are you the guy from Legends of Tomorrow who turns into Firestorm?
— Shane Styles (@shaner5000) August 1, 2019
Very serial killer looking
— Mike Showerrug (@MikeShowerrug) August 1, 2019
Is this your new Tinder picture? If suggest loosening up a little or you'll end up with someone neurotic. #whoareyou
— Mark Branaman (@markbranaman) August 1, 2019
It's a good photograph. But it also looks like a stock photo in an ad for Lenscrafters.
— HAL9000 (@Barack8MyDog) August 1, 2019
Are you just going to go around and tell people working on the climate to "Make it work" with a slight lisp?
— Dad Ayup (@Dadbyup) August 1, 2019
this is so Facebook
— PHeven (@stevematic) August 1, 2019
— House Atreides (@opiemuyo) August 1, 2019
Drop out
— Daniel McMuffin (@mcmuffin_daniel) August 1, 2019
Reality: pic.twitter.com/FAHqgcz75V
— Red Rose (@heyredrose) August 1, 2019
— Ben Church (@Churchie84) August 1, 2019
Hey look, it's the next guy to drop out of the race.
— blue (@blue_prop) August 1, 2019
Awesome. Now drop out
— Landon Gossett (@landon_gossett) August 1, 2019
— Antichus Ripclaw (@sardonicIeftist) August 1, 2019
New profile picture, same less than 1% polling number nationally.
Well, nice try anyway…
— David Leifer (@CJStrongbowJr) August 1, 2019
— Hamza Khan (@Hamzakh_n) August 1, 2019
We still have no idea who you are.
— Wittorical (@Wittorical) August 1, 2019
Nice pic. Now who are you??
— The Original Wyo Cat (@wyo_cat_JH) August 1, 2019
Inslee: Hey can I copy your homework?
Buttigieg: Sure but change a few things
Inslee:
— Samuel (@Hashituo) August 1, 2019
We think he looks great and not at all like the next president of the United States. Maybe manager at OfficeMax somewhere.
