We can’t remember which show it was (no wait, we do — it was “The View”), but didn’t Robert “Beto” O’Rourke already get a do-over on the launch of his campaign (kind of like Hillary, now that we think of it). For a guy who lost to Ted Cruz, O’Rourke certainly has received plenty of attention from Hollywood and even got his own Vanity Fair cover story (“He has an aura …”) with accompanying photos of his sad dog by Annie Leibovitz.

So O’Rourke, who once held a solid third place in the polls, behind only Biden and Sanders, has already re-introduced himself to America on “The View,” but his campaign manager says his strategy in Tuesday night’s debate on CNN will be to re-re-introduce himself.

Beto O’Rourke’s campaign manager on what O'Rourke's strategy is for tonight's #DemDebate: "Our job is to introduce Beto to the American people. The reality is there's about 40% of the American people that don't even know who he is…we have a shot to make the case." pic.twitter.com/rnQA6bfpE6 — CNN (@CNN) July 30, 2019

So his poll numbers have slipped from a solid third place to a straight-up 0.0 percent in New Hampshire because people who did know about him have forgotten who he is? Or maybe he sucked in the first debate and keeps pushing further and further left, promising to tear down the existing border wall and telling anyone who’ll listen he had slave-owning ancestors and that the country was founded on white supremacy.

Imagine being so blind and wishful to think 40% don’t know how bad he is. — Low-Key Skeptic (@LowKeySkeptical) July 30, 2019

The lucky 40% — Uncle Tom (@UncleTom2019) July 30, 2019

Oh they know who he is. That’s why he’s got 1%. — BKactual (@BKactualPodcast) July 30, 2019

your problem is, 60% of the American people DO know who Beto is and they're like, meh — Tᴏᴍ Vᴀɴ Dʏᴋᴇ 😎 (@DykeVanTom) July 30, 2019

Beto O’Rourke is like a taco on wheat tortillas. — 🇬🇹🇸🇻 (@_TonyySoprano) July 30, 2019

Clown 🤡 Parade — DAT’BOI (@DATBOI12980714) July 30, 2019

They know his dentist and barber. What else do we need to know about a person who wants to occupy the White House. Moron — Sandyc89106 (@sandyc89106) July 30, 2019

Please go crazy Beto. Just get nuts. Look for the purple banana

'Til they put you in the truck — GlennAC (@GlennAC14) July 30, 2019

😂😂😂👌🙄 — Jeff MAGA (@JmbRockin) July 30, 2019

When Bozo said he would tear down existing border walls….. …….he lost every voter with active brain waves. — Modern Democrat2 (@MDemocrat2) July 30, 2019

Everyone already knows who he is…

They don't care — Randall Flowers (@flowersranda9) July 30, 2019

that 40% was his best shot for a vote — shmira (@shmira4) July 30, 2019

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 he’ll be the next to drop off the socialist clown bus once they put a name to that arm floundering loser 😜 — Maria Moore (@MariaMo71609443) July 30, 2019

Seems to us his strategy in the second debate would be to win the second debate, not introduce himself.

Related: