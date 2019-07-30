Sorry for using so many quotation marks in that headline, but you’ll understand once you see the video. We’re kind of tired of “artists” who create great creative works like the “ICE Escape Signs” posted around college campuses where real emergency exit route signs should be. Now we have artists dragging plastic seesaws to the border and setting them up between the slats in the fencing so American and Mexican kids can play together.

Of course CNN was all over it:

Artists installed these neon pink seesaws on both sides of a slatted steel border fence so kids in the US and Mexico can play together https://t.co/Gb8ho7llWY pic.twitter.com/kjk3IXtnXz — CNN (@CNN) July 30, 2019

Look at all those kids having a blast.

Those are some large grown up looking children. — HighMaintenance (@PattiKake45) July 30, 2019

Those don’t look like kids to me — Puppy Love (@PuppyLo13622926) July 30, 2019

They're all virtue signaling adults on the US side of the seesaws. — Ralph L Santovenia (@Joker961) July 30, 2019

Those are grownups. — Government Cheese (@Stimulus4U) July 30, 2019

Not many ‘kids’ playing. — Pete Michaels (@Toplinesman) July 30, 2019

Except it's adults sitting on the ones on the US side for a photo op. — Caroline Richardson (@Carolin92140202) July 30, 2019

If this is for kids then why are adults on them? Are they 'special' adults? — S. E. Mayfield (@On_Blocks) July 30, 2019

Kids? 🧐 — Lady Steel 💉🏥 (@VCSteel1) July 30, 2019

Kids? I see grown people — Deanna’s Life (@LifeDeanna) July 30, 2019

Someone should tell the adults to move and let the kids have a turn. — justaguy (@JMurray247) July 30, 2019

The kids who were dragged to the border for the photo-op know very well there were perfectly good playgrounds in their own neighborhoods … probably fenced in as well.

And when they get hurt they will sue the US for safety reasons

Meanwhile kids can’t go to their neighborhood playgrounds bc drug dealers and the homeless have taken over. Cute story though — VeronicaCorningstone (@andreaUSA7373) July 30, 2019

… all about symbolism… no solutions… — Charles (@Zompopo_Chuck) July 30, 2019

Well, the fence seems to be doing what it was supposed to. Have fun with the seesaws, but no one’s squeezing through.

That wall appears to be working. Weird — E. (@lnTransit) July 30, 2019

How stupid. They paid a lot for this ridiculous photo op. — Courtney Vollmer (@courtneyvol) July 30, 2019

Fine with me as long as they stay on their side. — Alex 🇺🇸 (@Rabidcow1) July 30, 2019

Perfect they stay there we stay here….immigration issue solved — The Right Idea (@TheRightIdea3) July 30, 2019

We call this a "win-win" where I come from. — Hercules Rockefeller (@OttoWeinert) July 30, 2019

Doesn't look like they're that "desperate" and in need of Asylum if they're smiling and playing on seesaws. Thanks CNN for pointing out how ridiculous the "asylum" stunt is & how it's just a way to invade ILLEGALLY. — M517517 (@David517517517) July 30, 2019

We should build more wall, so we can have more seesaws like this!!! Imagine how many seesawers could participate if we made the wall the whole length of the border.#BuildTheSeesaws — JohnDalysPants (@PantsDalys) July 30, 2019

"Fair and balanced" CNN is a complete embarrassment. — Ross McGurn (@rmcgurn) July 30, 2019

Related: