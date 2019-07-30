Sorry for using so many quotation marks in that headline, but you’ll understand once you see the video. We’re kind of tired of “artists” who create great creative works like the “ICE Escape Signs” posted around college campuses where real emergency exit route signs should be. Now we have artists dragging plastic seesaws to the border and setting them up between the slats in the fencing so American and Mexican kids can play together.

Of course CNN was all over it:

Look at all those kids having a blast.

The kids who were dragged to the border for the photo-op know very well there were perfectly good playgrounds in their own neighborhoods … probably fenced in as well.

Well, the fence seems to be doing what it was supposed to. Have fun with the seesaws, but no one’s squeezing through.

