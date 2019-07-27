Our favorite tweets on this strange day when Twitter is fighting over Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district are those (sarcastically) saying they’re canceling their Carribean vacations and rebooking for two weeks in West Baltimore, after there’s been such an outpouring of love and respect for the city now that President Trump has called it infested with rodents and rats. It’s actually the greatest vacation destination on earth.

Add Speaker Nancy Pelosi to those who are calling Trump’s tweets calling out Cummings’ over the state of his district “racist,” but we really think she went overboard here, especially with the hashtag.

.@RepCummings is a champion in the Congress and the country for civil rights and economic justice, a beloved leader in Baltimore, and deeply valued colleague. We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership. #ElijahCummingsIsAPatriot https://t.co/2LG8AuQrHh — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 27, 2019

Maybe Baltimore, where Cummings is a beloved leader, could get a little bit more of that economic justice, because from the videos we’ve seen, the money (and the sanitation crews) aren’t exactly being spread around.

And it’s not as though Pelosi has a lot of room to talk, seeing as her district includes the city with a literal poop map.

Baltimore isn't far from DC maybe you should take a drive through his district when you're back from your 45 day vacation https://t.co/SIkSLkH2Ck — Lisa Cosmos (@lisacosmo) July 27, 2019

Pointing out that you suck at your job, have failed those you represent & that you and your family benefit financially from your position in gov't is not a "racist" attack. Why is it Democrats never have to answer for their corruption? #TaxationWithoutRepresentation — SheLooksJustLikeYouJohn (@AsilisArt) July 27, 2019

It's not racist to criticize a politician. Especially a corrupt crony politician. Lol 😆 — kerry ⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) July 27, 2019

So being incompetent is now #racist too😳 — NewYorker1010 (@newyorker1010) July 27, 2019

Nancy, Calling out districts that are falling apart is not racism. In fact, we’re not even talking about race. We’re taking about incompetence. You have a very unhealthy obsession with race. It’s like your whole worldview centers around it. Seek help and resign. — Alex 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) July 27, 2019

Stop lying. Not one racist thing was said. It’s pathetic that this is your only gameplan… Continually claim racism hoping people believe it. How about actually doing something to fix your district too. Baltimore is a cesspool. Try touring it without your security — Brent Jensen (@woopigrazorback) July 27, 2019

Baltimore is a shambles and has been for quite some time. Using that as an example of success isn't the best argument. Somebody can be beloved and still not do a very good job. Baltimore, like many major cities, needs help from its representatives in Congress but doesn't get it. — Greg West (@GregWest_HALOJM) July 27, 2019

I see nothing racist in this. Stop with the bullshit racist chants @SpeakerPelosi — Godsart (@Godsart26) July 27, 2019

Excuse me, @SpeakerPelosi please point out the racism in President Trump's tweet, if you don't mind. President Trump and Rep. Cummings both need to be commended for NOT playing the race card. Something you CAN'T WAIT to do……every time you can. — steve patterson (@Steve_BICC) July 27, 2019

It wasn't racist, Nancy. Leadership, positive or failed, can be either either political party, any race, any gender, any religion. Cummings has been in office for 36 years! He has failed his constituents. — Betsy Madden (@HoosierMom92) July 27, 2019

Once upon a time, Cummings had a deserved great legacy. Unfortunately he’s become a party hack spewing dishonesty. Now he’s likely going to be remembered only for his later years, dishonest rants & vile outbursts by those under 50. — Dale Swanson (@BRASSLOAD) July 27, 2019

With respect Madam Speaker, we reject the idea that criticizing any politician of color is inherently racist. Having skin that is of color does not make one immune to criticism. Remember when AOC used it against you? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 27, 2019

Madam Speaker, if President Trump’s attack was racist, so were your attacks on @aoc and @IlhanMN. Will you apologize for your attempts to marginalize these important women of color in your caucus? — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 27, 2019

Fun Fact: Nancy Pelosi's father was the Mayor of Baltimore who put up all the Confederate statues there. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 27, 2019

He's no patriot, just look at what's going on in his rat-infested districthttps://t.co/dWokmVVU4t — 🇺🇸USA #1🇺🇸 (@USMarine_Vet) July 27, 2019

The irony of @SpeakerPelosi defending @RepCummings and the catastrophe in his backyard; when she has a catastrophe in the making in her own backyard of San Francisco ~ — Allen Sutton (@StewardshipAmer) July 27, 2019

Baltimore was named the most dangerous city in America. — BXChic (@Queenof__Bx) July 27, 2019

Ya’ll are champions of ruination of every thing you touch. Cities in ruin, borders in ruin, immigration in ruin, want to ruin capitalism you ruin life with all your unneeded laws/red tape and now promote division, violence and hatred…what a legacy — gillian (@gillianbdoll) July 27, 2019

There is one thing the liberal establishment and Democrat party does better than anyone; destroy cities – New York. Chicago, San Francisco, Detroit, and the list goes on; and they claim they are looking out for you. The only people they look out for are illegal aliens ~ — Allen Sutton (@StewardshipAmer) July 27, 2019

The liberal establishment and Democrat party wants citizens, particularly blacks and minorities, to be poor and government-dependent victims; so they can have control over them, and abuse them for their votes to gain political power. Unshackle the mind and #WalkAwayFromDemocrats. — Allen Sutton (@StewardshipAmer) July 27, 2019

There is no systemic racism in America. The truth is white people do not get up everyday and spend their time and energy trying to stop black people. The only person in this country who can stop you from achieving your dreams is the person you look at in the mirror each morning ~ — Allen Sutton (@StewardshipAmer) July 27, 2019

We have no kings in America; no one in the liberal establishment, Democrat party, Congressional Black Caucus, or any other organization, is shielded from criticism by @realDonaldTrump, or any other citizen in this country, by your constant playing of the detestable race card ~ — Allen Sutton (@StewardshipAmer) July 27, 2019

Thank you 🇺🇸🙏🏻 — Frances Barrera (@FranBarreraReal) July 27, 2019

Why is Baltimore in such horrific, dangerous shape? What happened to the money? Let’s follow the money! Accounting 101 !!!! — Janeen Gallo (@janeen_gallo) July 27, 2019

It’s unfortunate that Democrat leaders try to put him on a pedestal when he has not helped the people he was elected to help, and has instead let them suffer for his own gain. We see through you both Nancy! — Danielle D'Souza Gill (@danielledsouzag) July 27, 2019

How is it racist to criticize a politician because his constituents neighborhoods have devolved into shiteholes under his leadership? He spends more time advocating for ILLEGAL Foreign Nationals at the border than the people in his own backyard. Why is that??? — CALAMITY JULES (@NPJules) July 27, 2019

Why don’t you go and live in West Baltimore? Report your findings to us. A beloved leader, indeed. https://t.co/9PE3H6UaHC — Natasha Fatale, Pottsylvanian Bombshell & Superspy (@N_Fatale) July 27, 2019

Go live in Baltimore for a month and let Trump pick where. Please revisit this tweet after 30 days of living there away from your mansion. — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) July 27, 2019

So President Trump calls Cummings out on the squalid conditions found in West Baltimore and Trump's a racist. Bernie Sanders does it and he's a "progressive".

Is anybody else seeing how Democrats use false cries of "racism" to manipulate our thinking? -VJhttps://t.co/ekshf5XbRa — RealVinnieJames (@RealVinnieJames) July 27, 2019

Oh great … look who else is chiming in as a character witness for Cummings — Marilyn Mosby, who presided over the Freddie Gray riots and did a glamor spread for Vanity Fair as the city burned:

Related: