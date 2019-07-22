As Twitchy reported, the Democrats on stage on the second night of debates gave President Trump some incredible footage for his campaign ads: when asked if they supported “free” health care for illegal immigrants, every Democratic candidate’s hand went up.

Of course, American citizens will also be receiving “free” health care through Medicare for All or some such nonsense. Add that to the fact that front-runner Joe Biden flip-flopped again and again until he finally decided he’d repeal the Hyde amendment, and you have taxpayer-funded abortions for illegal aliens.

Of course, Rep. Ilhan Omar, responding to a piece in Vox arguing that “immigrants” are “skipping” reproductive health care because they’re afraid of being deported, is making it known that access to abortion must be made available to undocumented Americans.

No one should fear receiving medical care because they are undocumented. We must ensure that all people in our country have access to reproductive health care.https://t.co/bGuaS64HkL — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 22, 2019

Just when I think Trump’s made a huge unforced error on the debt ceiling, along come Democrats with their “free abortions for illegals” pitch. https://t.co/HvEGq89ERF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 22, 2019

*Open Borders

*Everything is Free

*Anti Israel

*Socialism for All

I find it hard to believe that Minnesota is proud of you. — philip s. knowlton (@philipsknowlton) July 22, 2019

"Undocumented" isn't a thing. It's not like they forgot to sign the guest registry on their way in. Instead, they violated numerous federal laws and reside in this country illegally. — Jack Daley (@RealJackDaley) July 22, 2019

Paid for by………..? — Gilford Crowell (@CrowellGilford) July 22, 2019

What’s the point of being American? Non-Americans have access to everything we do, and for free. — Matthew (@matthewandrewfl) July 22, 2019

Tell us about it. Forget about the Democratic candidates having a debate centering only on climate change; how about a debate dedicated to legal American citizens?

"Undocumented" = illegally here in the country. Sorry, but taxpayers should not have to foot the bill for their medical or reproductive care. — The Left Ruins Everything (@TheLeftRuins) July 22, 2019

Or just come in the proper way as many legal immigrants have — Joe Andre (@FFJVAPHL) July 22, 2019

What about the documented ? — Trump/Yankees (@Joseph38422111) July 22, 2019

Don’t be undocumented? 🤷🏼‍♂️ — MNus (@3mdive) July 22, 2019

If undocumented, they should proceed to where they're documented to seek treatment. Otherwise the worlds sick would cross the boarder for free treatment. No country could sustain that and would crumble fast. The end. — Cooper Storm (@BusterStorm2007) July 22, 2019

Let's just give everyone in the world free access to our healthcare. — Frank Salyer (@FSalyer) July 22, 2019

Excellent idea. And a billboard to the world, if you are sick come to the USA for free health care. Excellent way to bankrupt the country you don’t understand, but hate, fast!! — TJ Morgan (@TJMorganUSA) July 22, 2019

Yes lets just open the borders to everyone, ensure they are given free medical care and education. No other nation on earth does this, but don't let that stop you. Our national debt is 22 trillion dollars — 𝐉𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐬 (@jack_veritas) July 22, 2019

Wait. Why stop there. Let’s cover everyone in the world that doesn’t have medical coverage. Why should the ones that broke our laws be the only ones that benefit — Shaggy One (@ShaggyMSB) July 22, 2019

“Fu#k the American taxpayer!!!” That’s your tweet translated — Dr. Bob Kelso (@BobKels22729198) July 22, 2019

Illegal aliens are not afforded the benefits and rights of citizens.

FULL STOP — Matthew (@MatyMatAkaMata) July 22, 2019

Send them up to Canada — SicSemperTyrannis76 (@tyrannis76) July 22, 2019

Let’s concern ourselves with our American Vets and American citizens that are homeless. #resign #terrorist — James Stone (@SimpsonWebber) July 22, 2019

I am waiting on you politicians to fix the VA. Maybe consider doing that before the free healthcare for illegal immigrants and censuring the president initiatives. — The Phantom Hammer (@marti4667) July 22, 2019

… didn't you mean to say, "here illegally." — jay shaw (@rimrunnr) July 22, 2019

They can always commit fraud, right? — CC Nieukirk (@CcNieukirk) July 22, 2019

Puhleez! Illegal is illegal. Sure, immediate emergency care should be available, just like for any other criminal. Once stabilized, illegals aliens should be detained then DEPORTED! #KAG #Trump2020 #AmericaFirst 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Texas Lawyer (@radicaljd) July 22, 2019

Stop. Incentivizing. Illegal. Immigration. — Baylor Cook (@j_baylorcook) July 22, 2019

The GOP loves you. They really do.

You're the best guarantee of a Trump victory in 2020. Keep up the good work. — AtticusLee (@AtticusLee6) July 22, 2019

