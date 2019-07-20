The networks certainly aren’t pulling any punches anymore. We’d certainly agree that President Trump’s tweets targeting “The Squad” were unnecessary and counterproductive, but as Twitchy reported, CNN went full-on with the racism angle, mentioning the word “racist” some 600 times between Sunday and Tuesday and putting up chyrons like this:

Current CNN chyron pic.twitter.com/bL62L5B1V5 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) July 15, 2019

CBS News seems to be taking a similar tack; there’s no “allegedly racist” or “which some considered racist” in their headline about former Miss Michigan Kathy Zhu, who was stripped of her title because she’s “racist, Islamophobic, and insensitive.”

Miss Michigan stripped of title after racist tweets surface https://t.co/FRWh12ktE1 pic.twitter.com/VYAUPzZncM — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 20, 2019

CBS reports that “the social media posts were targeted at Muslim women and gun violence in the black community.” Here’s the text of the (now deleted) one that targeted Muslim women:

There is a ‘try a hijab on’ booth at my college campus. So you’re telling me that it’s now just a fashion accessory and not a religious thing? Or are you just trying to get women used to being oppressed under Islam?

The reason we bring this up is that we covered this when it happened on National Hijab Day in 2018. Zhu refused to try on a hijab, and a fellow student who was running the booth started a campaign to have Zhu expelled over it.

I’m in the back of the first pic (w/o my consent lol) and I invited you to try one on and you said “no thank you.” You didn’t take the time to even ask questions or try to understand what Hijab is. That’s ignorant of you. You literally sprinted after taking the photos. Pathetic. https://t.co/WDuZDnq7bf — ريان (@lebaneseknafa) February 1, 2018

TWITTER DO YOUR THING Let’s get this girl expelled. Email [email protected] (UCF OFFICE OF STUDENT CONDUCT) and send them Kathy’s tweet, including the photos in her thread. Ignorance will not be tolerated on my campus. — ريان (@lebaneseknafa) February 1, 2018

So Zhu didn’t take the time to understand what the hijab is (and took a photo of a student in a public place doing a public thing to boot) and therefore had to be hounded out of school.

We thought we’d check in with the woman who wanted her expelled to see how she’s taking the news that Zhu’s been stripped of her title.

I’m screaming. You guys remember my run in with Poltical K*thy? Look at her now. Karma baby. pic.twitter.com/gKuGNrBBe9 — ريان (@lebaneseknafa) July 20, 2019

This is the best tweet I’ve ever seen 😂 — ✨Jay✨ (@Jayleen_620) July 20, 2019

LMFAOOOOOOO OMG IM HOWLINGGGGG — jalebi bai (@_khaadijaa) July 20, 2019

Here’s Andy Ngo, who knows what it’s like to be bullied, from when the incident happened:

Chilling. Student at @UCF is mobilizing Twitter mobs to try and get a peer expelled because she was offended by tweet (other student expressed opinion against religious modesty headscarf). Sad that a great tool for communication is abused as a tool for bullying. https://t.co/SGJA1jEDdv — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 2, 2018

Another tweet cited by Miss World America’s State/National/Chief Director read, “Did you know that the majority of black deaths are caused by other blacks? Fix problems within your own community first before blaming others.” We can hear Malcolm X saying that, honestly.

If CBS is going to come straight out in its headline and say they were racist tweets (by the way, Islam is not a race), we’re going to need some more information — like, what makes them racist? In the meantime, here’s Zhu with a video response:

Looks like she’s bounced back pretty well.

She's back: Woman who targeted student for expulsion after she refused to try on a hijab resurfaces https://t.co/JFtj2KeZEp — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 3, 2018