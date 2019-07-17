The National Review is reporting that a 1,200-person survey taken by the Mexican newspaper Reforma and the Washington Post shows that a slight majority of Mexican citizens support deporting Central American migrants before they reach the United States border.

Jack Crowe writes:

A slight majority of Mexican citizens supports the deportation of Central American migrants who travel through Mexico to reach the U.S. border, according to a survey released Wednesday.

The survey, which was conducted by the Mexican newspaper Reforma and the Washington Post, found that six in ten Mexicans believe the migrants have burdened the native population by claiming jobs and benefits that would otherwise accrue to Mexican citizens. A 55 percent majority supports deporting the migrants before they reach the U.S.

So Mexicans are xenophobic and racist and just hate brown people, is that it?

That’s not a bad question at all. Mexico has become little more than a stopover to America’s back door for a lot of migrants.

Our guess: “Well, at least Mexico doesn’t keep them in concentration camps.”

