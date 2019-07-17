The National Review is reporting that a 1,200-person survey taken by the Mexican newspaper Reforma and the Washington Post shows that a slight majority of Mexican citizens support deporting Central American migrants before they reach the United States border.

POLL: Majority of Mexicans Supports Deportation of Central American Migrants https://t.co/cz5B9u2mmQ via @JackRCrowe pic.twitter.com/V9uKqnIkey — National Review (@NRO) July 17, 2019

I'm one of them! — Vivianne Castaños (@theladyvivianne) July 17, 2019

Jack Crowe writes:

A slight majority of Mexican citizens supports the deportation of Central American migrants who travel through Mexico to reach the U.S. border, according to a survey released Wednesday. The survey, which was conducted by the Mexican newspaper Reforma and the Washington Post, found that six in ten Mexicans believe the migrants have burdened the native population by claiming jobs and benefits that would otherwise accrue to Mexican citizens. A 55 percent majority supports deporting the migrants before they reach the U.S.

So Mexicans are xenophobic and racist and just hate brown people, is that it?

Boy, white nationalism is really spreading. https://t.co/WLCgFTiObp — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 17, 2019

If over half of Mexicans qualify as “white supremacists” by leftists’ standards, maybe a barrier of some sort should be built to keep them out. — Snake Oil Baron (@snakeoilbaron) July 17, 2019

All those Mexican white nationalists . . . — You're Not Asking the Right Questions (@YoureNotAsking) July 17, 2019

A clear case of brown nationalism I've ever been witness to. — Joseph Plumb Martin (@Stephen32733273) July 17, 2019

I wonder how the Socialist Squad led by @aoc will think about this – will she call them White Supremacists? How about @CNN – will they interview Mexican citizens to see why this is so? — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) July 17, 2019

Cuban, Venezuelan, Puerto Rican, Dominican all say the same thing down in south Florida. — luckiest man in the world (@coreyshmuel) July 17, 2019

Puerto Rican here, I support LEGAL immigration and hard work to gain citizenship, not line cutting and loop holes. — Kaels (@Kaels808) July 17, 2019

Like many Americans, they love their country & want the best for their families. Immigration should happen in a legal & orderly manner. — Mimirosegm (@Mimirose22222) July 17, 2019

Someone needs to ask: how many of those illegal migrants are really from Central America and how many are from Africa? — Miles J Fenucci (@FenucciMiles) July 17, 2019

That’s not a bad question at all. Mexico has become little more than a stopover to America’s back door for a lot of migrants.

Waiting to see how the left spins this one 🤔 — Love my country America (@brainsandmuscle) July 17, 2019

Our guess: “Well, at least Mexico doesn’t keep them in concentration camps.”

