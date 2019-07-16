Dr. Jason Johnson, a politics and journalism professor at Morgan State University and MSNBC contributor, was out and about on social media Monday defending Rep. Ilhan Omar from those saying, “If President Trump’s tweets were racist, when are we going to talk about Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism?”

She’s not really an anti-Semite, you see, even though the Democrats in the House were preparing to censure her for repeated anti-Semitic statements: “I think she has a different experience in the use of words,” was how Speaker Nancy Pelosi originally tried to cover for her.

Johnson asserts that the idea that Omar is an anti-Semite all boils down to one “bad faith” interpretation of one tweet. Which one, though? We’re guessing the one where she claimed “Israel has hypnotized the world” and asked that Allah “awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

The evidence that Rep. Omar is a bigot relies on one bad faith interpretation of one tweet. The evidence that Trump is a racist is literally interwoven into his entire career both in and out of government service. Again, do you burn your hands on these hot takes? https://t.co/j4M0R1LqYp — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) July 15, 2019

You must be joking. You just are happy defending your team's bigot. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 15, 2019

You just proved @NevilleD35 's point. You ignorantly dismissed a long record of bigotry from someone on your side to justify your one-sided take. https://t.co/CDNhOPg4QO — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 16, 2019

Translation – It's ok when my team does it. — Alan (@Alanski01) July 15, 2019

Do you even recognize your hypocrisy here, Jason?

Probably not.

Yet again, it's ok when it's someone on your team who's a bigot. They're just being "misinterpreted." 🙄 — klarson (@kglarson) July 15, 2019

I’m not sure where you’ve been but there’s more than one time. — L Skora (@LorraineSkora) July 16, 2019

Dude, she literally cannot shut up with her antisemitism — Andrea Somerville (@asomer) July 15, 2019

Which of the many one tweets are we talking about? This is disgusting and very wrong — AEI Sports (@AEISports) July 16, 2019

Which one tweet did you mean? — Latentem (@Latentem) July 15, 2019

Oh. Which one was that? Cause I've got a few in mind, not sure which ones I accidentally interpreted in good faith… — Matt (not fake) (@Matt86628293) July 16, 2019

One out of context antisemitic tweet that is very similar to all the other antisemitic things Omar says and tweets. — YouAllNeedARetrieverCalvin (@MWBRI) July 15, 2019

The tweet where she said Israel had hypnotized the world? The tweets where she said people only supported Israel because AIPAC was buying pols? You'll have to narrow it down because she's an anti-Semite. — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) July 16, 2019

It's all about the Benjamins — JJ (@jjbarnhart) July 15, 2019

It’s all about the Benjamins with those Jews, baby!

"one bad faith interpretation"? You know, you just pushed a very bad faith interpretation yourself there. — ymedad (@ymedad) July 16, 2019

"bad faith interpretation" is anti-semitic. Sad that you lie to yourself. — David Teske (@david_teske) July 16, 2019

“Bad faith?”

What do you mean by that?

Are you implying that Jews do not recognize antisemitism? — FJnyc (@FJnyc) July 16, 2019

“One tweet” is false. Her record of bigotry is extensive. Either you’re ignorant of the record, or are yourself engaging in bad faith. I’m honestly open to the former, as the reporting on Omar (and Tlaib) from NBC, at least, has bordered on hagiographic. — Turd "Beto" Ferguson (@billsorn) July 16, 2019

One tweet? Lol. There's multiple tweets. Then there is her words. The cherry on top is her wanting leniency for ISIS terrorists. — KOB (@TheOneTrueKOB) July 16, 2019

You choose to close your eyes to reality. The Evidence that Rep. Omar is a bigot was established long before "the tweet". Her views on Israel, her support for ISIS, her refusal to denounce terrorist groups etc. — Marc Salter (@MTSHARK1952) July 16, 2019

You're not paying attention. — Odel Roo (@Odel_Roo) July 15, 2019

Yet again, it's ok when it's someone on your team who's a bigot. They're just being "misinterpreted." 🙄 — klarson (@kglarson) July 15, 2019

We live in incredibly stupid times. Blue check leftists on Twitter continue to ruin this place and dumb down America every single day. <And no, the problem here is not what he said about Trump, but what he is willfully evading about Omar in order to try to gaslight us.> https://t.co/NoEumFYBrW — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 16, 2019

Interesting to see leftists bend over backwards to defend anti-Semitism — Jason W. (@j4539w) July 15, 2019

Embracing anti semitism to own the cons — Amateur Jared (@DribblingExca) July 16, 2019

It’s not her fault she was indoctrinated into Jew hatred in Somalia as a kid. It is her responsibility she hasn’t stepped up and learned what is required to represent her constituency in St Louis Park. I take offense at your take – it will happen again. — (((Seth))) (@FreshGroundSeth) July 16, 2019

She's anti-Semitic. Change my mind. — Kthejolie (@Trestresjolie) July 16, 2019

Try harder… — Rogal Dorn (@Rogal69167475) July 16, 2019

Log off little man. — Haole (@takethepoints41) July 16, 2019

Your students can find refund information on the backs of diplomas. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) July 16, 2019

