Dr. Jason Johnson, a politics and journalism professor at Morgan State University and MSNBC contributor, was out and about on social media Monday defending Rep. Ilhan Omar from those saying, “If President Trump’s tweets were racist, when are we going to talk about Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism?”

She’s not really an anti-Semite, you see, even though the Democrats in the House were preparing to censure her for repeated anti-Semitic statements: “I think she has a different experience in the use of words,” was how Speaker Nancy Pelosi originally tried to cover for her.

Johnson asserts that the idea that Omar is an anti-Semite all boils down to one “bad faith” interpretation of one tweet. Which one, though? We’re guessing the one where she claimed “Israel has hypnotized the world” and asked that Allah “awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

Trending

It’s all about the Benjamins with those Jews, baby!

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-Semitismbad faith interpretationIlhan OmarIsrael has hypnotized the worldJason Johnsonone tweet