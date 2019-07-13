There was quite a surprise in the most recent poll that came out Thursday; depending on how you look at it, Andrew Yang managed to catch up to Beto O’Rourke, or O’Rourke managed to slip from his former perch in the top three to meet Yang down in the 2 percent basement. Either way, O’Rourke is burning out fast, and the debates didn’t do him any favors.

Keep in mind that O’Rourke told MSNBC’s Chris Matthews that if elected president, not only would he not build the wall, he’d actually tear down the existing fencing between the U.S. and Mexico (something Kirsten “Me Too” Gillibrand said she could support) and he’d get rid of the citizenship test too. But tell us again how Democrats don’t support open borders.

We’re pretty sure O’Rourke is just riffing on the old “no person is illegal” trope favored by those who bristle at the term “illegal immigrant,” but who knows?

Beto O'Rourke speaks in Milwaukee, WI: "In my administration, we are going to make sure that no one is criminally prosecuted for being a human being." pic.twitter.com/C0AdFJHxBO — The Hill (@thehill) July 13, 2019

We get that O’Rourke will say anything to pander to illegals, but does he have any policy at all when it comes to the border crisis?

So people won’t be criminally prosecuted because they’re human beings? https://t.co/WyP6u6D88p — Sam Valley (@SamValley) July 13, 2019

"Look, I may have robbed that bank, but what are you going to do? Prosecute me for being a human being?" — Chewiechipsahoy (@Crapplefratz) July 13, 2019

So basically the same thing we have now? — JT (@Capital_JT) July 13, 2019

People are prosecuted for being human beings? WTF? — bluska (@bluskabucknut) July 13, 2019

Come on! Are people really gullible enough to believe anything @BetoORourke says? Surely one of the hard hitting, fact finding, journalists asked if there have been any people being prosecuted for being human? — Frank Genay (@Frank_Genay) July 13, 2019

Well luckily that's not really going to be a problem Beta, but I'd love to see the "but I'm a human being" defense tried in court for crimes. — Ian (@phrogxix) July 13, 2019

If I break the law, my defense is "I'm a human being"?? — Dwight 🛩 (@avman53) July 13, 2019

*gets pulled over

Me: excuse me officer, but I am a human. — Jeff (@ChefJeffSmith) July 13, 2019

Nobody is ever prosecuted for that 😂😂 they are prosecuted for violating a law passed by congress. Don’t like the law, work to have it changed — commonsense (@commonsense258) July 13, 2019

Can you name any person, ever, in the US who has been prosecuted “for being a human being?” Ever? — Jeremy Lusk (@Mautrak) July 13, 2019

Any question that modern day Democrats are just anarchists raging against the American "machine?" — JcSilva (@JCsadaSilva) July 13, 2019

This democratic group of candidates have made pandering a sport….each aggressively lowering the bar whenever the opportunity presents itself — Mike Henninger, EA (@TattooedRei) July 13, 2019

Omg! This just keeps getting better and better! He’s promoting lawlessness! — satine5 (@Satine5E) July 13, 2019

That should solve the prison overcrowding problem. — RE (@G650horn) July 13, 2019

No word on furries, though smh — Chris Hynes (@realchrishynes) July 13, 2019

Beto is a furry. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 13, 2019

Please show us, Furry, where people are being prosecuted for being human beings, other than those in the womb who are being murdered simply for existing. Which you wholeheartedly endorse.#BetoIsAFurry — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) July 13, 2019

Why can't he stand still? — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) July 13, 2019

Why do politicians shake like they are either going through withdraws or have Parkinson? — Matthew Battle (@librab103) July 13, 2019

I think he is part alien. He seem to be a windsock. Anything that blows by his head come out of his mouth. Maybe not a windsock. That has to be high enough to catch the wind. Can’t do that while groveling. — DJTmaga (@MtnLady14) July 13, 2019

Haha I love how he say in my administration lol. He barely made it past the first debate. He would’ve came in last if it weren’t for @ericswalwell — James Stone (@SimpsonWebber) July 13, 2019

@BetoORourke …in what parallel universe will that take place? Think about it. You blew the Texas Senate race with hopes of 2020. Now that you blew that…. What's next? I heard Cinnabon in Omaha is looking for a manager.. — Jack Dee (@avi8r2009) July 13, 2019

You won’t have an administration. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) July 13, 2019

There will be no O’Rourke administration. — mjoll (@mjoll) July 13, 2019

AOC gets a lot of the grief that this guy should be getting. This beta, this wet noodle, this paper tiger is more dumb than she is. He panders like no one I’ve ever seen. Just pathetic on every level. — Brian (@CommonColo) July 13, 2019

No wonder his dog is so sad all the time.

