As Twitchy told you earlier, New York City mayor and 2020 presidential candidate without a chance Bill de Blasio hired on his son Dante as a paid policy analyst, and Dante accompanied his father to Iowa to help boost his chances, which currently hover around 0 percent.

De Blasio brought not only his son to Iowa but also the de Blasio cringe factor. We don’t know why, but someone had de Blasio sign their copy of The Clash’s “London Calling,” thereby ruining its chances of ever being a collector’s item.

Bill de Blasio signs a The Clash album in Ankeny pic.twitter.com/NtgL1dAN5P — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) July 13, 2019

Come on, now … Beto O’Rourke is the punk rock candidate; that’s his schtick. He even played in a punk band. You know de Blasio’s never heard a Clash record.

wrong candidate https://t.co/BjNONtg78l — Diego X Reyes 🦌 (@diegofortexas) July 13, 2019

IM THE PUNK CANDIDATE! ME! BETO MCMUFFIN! — BetoOnShroomsOnSecurity (@BetoOnSecurity) July 13, 2019

"A The Clash Album" — Chuck (@Spirew_T_Agno) July 13, 2019

Also, who calls it “a The Clash album”? — Tim Grieve (@timgrieve) July 13, 2019

but…why — peewee thurman (@wurrywurt) July 13, 2019

He was in the Clash? — spencerwillems (@spencerwillems) July 13, 2019

Classic 'pointing at photoshoppable sign-like surface' error from Bill there — Tom Watson Bullies Cancer Victims (@arachnochist) July 13, 2019

We’re calling the whole thing a botched setup by his campaign, because any real Clash fan would have brought the band’s triple-album followup, “Sandanista!”

Not Sandinista? — itdb (@inthedollarbin) July 13, 2019

But, “London Calling” does feature “Train in Vain,” which sounds a lot like “campaign in vain.”

the simulation is very buggy this weekend https://t.co/y789Ssiqpw — justin jacoby smith (@hoosteen) July 13, 2019

this is kinda like nancy pelosi signing a tupac album https://t.co/Hhu4fPeaQA — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 13, 2019

Or Kamala Harris smoking pot in college and listening to Tupac … years before his debut album came out.