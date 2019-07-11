In case you missed it, today’s other controversy was Mississippi State Rep. Robert Foster refusing a female reporter’s request to accompany him on a campaign trip — he’s essentially a follower of “the Pence Rule” and will not be alone with a woman who is not his wife.

“What you're saying here is a woman is a sexual object first and a reporter second.” Reporter Larrison Campbell responds in real time to Mississippi State Rep. Robert Foster, who denied her request to accompany him on a campaign trip unless she brought a male colleague. pic.twitter.com/jVqNZvIbsS — New Day (@NewDay) July 11, 2019

“This is my truck, and in my truck we go by my rules,” Mississippi State Rep. Robert Foster says to reporter Larrison Campbell after not allowing her to ride with him on a trip unless there was a male colleague present. “It's just the perception. It's a very professional rule.” — New Day (@NewDay) July 11, 2019

It’s probably not a realistic rule for a lot of people, and obviously, CNN was having none of it. However, which presidential candidate should weigh in but Kirsten Gillibrand of #MeToo fame.

If your view of women is so backward in 2019 that you can’t be alone with a reporter doing her job, what the hell are you doing trying to be the governor of a whole state? https://t.co/sRFcYW5kp7 — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) July 11, 2019

We’ve told this story a lot, but it’s worth retelling. Remember Emma “Mattress Girl” Sulkowicz, the Columbia University student who carried around a dorm room mattress with her wherever she went as a “performance art” project, claiming it was the mattress she’s been raped on?

The student she accused said the encounter was consensual. He had friendly Facebook messages between the two after the alleged rape. A Columbia disciplinary panel cleared him of responsibility. New York City police decided not to bring charges. Eventually, he reached a settlement with Columbia University, which he said was complacent in his harassment on campus.

And Kirsten Gillibrand invited Sulkowicz to be her guest at President Obama’s State of the Union address, despite her attempt to destroy a man’s life for her performance art project.

So, yeah, Gillibrand can sit down.

Some crazy chick could walk around with a mattress and start accusing men of rape. Ring any bells, hon? — JWF (@JammieWF) July 11, 2019

Self awareness level: Zero. Point. Zero. — Hube (@ColossusRhodey) July 11, 2019

He's on to the harassment scam. https://t.co/wEVKaotdqc — JWF (@JammieWF) July 11, 2019

In today's "zero tolerance" society, I don't blame any male for not wanting to be alone and potentially "wrongfully accused"…but if Sen. Gillibrand believes men should NOT take extra precautions, maybe she shouldn't be in public office. Sad society we live in thanks to Dems. — Gary Pike (@garycp70) July 11, 2019

Nice try, but having a 3rd party is not a bad idea. — Ben (@canndue_ben) July 11, 2019

Bringing back the chaperone is the logical consequence of demanding women be unquestionably believed, Senator. He's not looking backward, he's looking ahead. Well done, sir. https://t.co/gVsHg8aKOM — Sue Lani Madsen (@SueLaniMadsen) July 11, 2019

I understand why…..it’s the same reason doctors require a female assistant in the room for an exam. Too many false accusations for anyone not to be cautious. — Halo Pinero (@HPinero) July 11, 2019

In these days of the metoo movement, he’s just being accountable, ma’am. — Sydney Reyes 🇺🇸⚓️🇵🇭 (@sydneyacreyes) July 11, 2019

I'd say this is another one whose hard drives need a good looking at. — Aozora (@richdunleave) July 11, 2019

And now you know why he needs a chaperone, because of people like you who toss accusations around like Bernie tosses your money. — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) July 11, 2019

I don’t blame him — Kevin Haig (@ski01kev) July 11, 2019

Kirsten, I know you probably won’t read this. I respect a man who chooses not to be alone in a vehicle with a woman who is not his wife. We will do whatever it takes to protect ourselves, our wives and our marriages. I applaud his decision. I’m sorry you don’t understand. — Ben McDonald (@BennieMacD) July 11, 2019

In this environment I don’t blame him. No man should take a meeting in private with a female this day and time. — Jeannie Bradshaw (@jeabas) July 11, 2019

Publicly questioning the wisdom of this request perfectly illustrates the wisdom of the request. The faux ‘confused’ outrage over the request says it all.🎭

🙈🙉🙊 pic.twitter.com/s8ZwdbTRlv — Karl Lieber (@kbrunolieber) July 11, 2019

Is is common sense not to be alone with any woman these days. — William Benedict (@bhaktadasa) July 11, 2019

Politics is nasty sometimes. I read the article and basically he fears being accused. I don’t think I would go as far as he does, but I understand it. He does not strike me as a sexist monster based on this alone. — Steve Dougherty (@sdough53) July 11, 2019

If it’s for liabilities sake I don’t blame him. — ElPeon (@ElPeon3) July 11, 2019

I'm a time when women must always be believed, proof or not, it seems like a smart move to avoid "he said, she said" situations. — The Masked Apothecary (@601apothecary) July 11, 2019

It’s become widespread throughout the business world as well. Men are taking a “better safe than sorry” position with female colleagues. — Don Keller (@DonKeller5) July 11, 2019

With so many unfounded accusations that "must be believed", it seem to be a very sane, rational requirement, Senator. — BevfromNYC (@BevfromNYC) July 11, 2019

All it takes is a COMPLAINT to ruin a life, esp with today's' media. With the whole 'Me Too' thing. Don't blame him a bit. — james todd (@nascardad50) July 11, 2019

Given the #MeToo climate, the Epstein affair and all, his decision to take preventative measures to not be caught in these sort of affairs even only in perception is understandable. — Perspective (@VIIDimension) July 11, 2019

Welcome to the world you made, honey. — SBP (@SBP66960064) July 11, 2019

We’re not totally on board, but the Pence Rule sounds a lot better than the Franken Rule: sexually harass women while they’re asleep.

How is Mattress Girl these days anyway? You gals kept in touch? And have you spoken to E. Jean Carroll lately? She’s gone kind of quiet.

This president's misogyny is disqualifying. Women deserve better. I believe E. Jean. https://t.co/VlDO5uEeeF — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 25, 2019

