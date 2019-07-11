In case you missed it, today’s other controversy was Mississippi State Rep. Robert Foster refusing a female reporter’s request to accompany him on a campaign trip — he’s essentially a follower of “the Pence Rule” and will not be alone with a woman who is not his wife.

It’s probably not a realistic rule for a lot of people, and obviously, CNN was having none of it. However, which presidential candidate should weigh in but Kirsten Gillibrand of #MeToo fame.

We’ve told this story a lot, but it’s worth retelling. Remember Emma “Mattress Girl” Sulkowicz, the Columbia University student who carried around a dorm room mattress with her wherever she went as a “performance art” project, claiming it was the mattress she’s been raped on?

The student she accused said the encounter was consensual. He had friendly Facebook messages between the two after the alleged rape. A Columbia disciplinary panel cleared him of responsibility. New York City police decided not to bring charges. Eventually, he reached a settlement with Columbia University, which he said was complacent in his harassment on campus.

And Kirsten Gillibrand invited Sulkowicz to be her guest at President Obama’s State of the Union address, despite her attempt to destroy a man’s life for her performance art project.

So, yeah, Gillibrand can sit down.

Trending

We’re not totally on board, but the Pence Rule sounds a lot better than the Franken Rule: sexually harass women while they’re asleep.

How is Mattress Girl these days anyway? You gals kept in touch? And have you spoken to E. Jean Carroll lately? She’s gone kind of quiet.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MeTooEmma SulkowiczKirsten GillibrandMattress GirlPence RuleRobert Fostersexist