One of the people holding up $4.5 billion in humanitarian aid meant to address the border crisis was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who will vote against anything that includes funding for ICE, a department she wants completely abolished.

Now she’s upset to read in Mother Jones that ICE “quietly” opened three new detention centers.

DHS & ICE are flagrantly violating Congressional orders, just as we said they would. Yet it was @IlhanMN, @AyannaPressley, @RashidaTlaib & I that were wrong to oppose throwing more money to abusive agencies, right? ⬇️ https://t.co/JExRxD1XDS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2019

That’s correct, you were wrong. Migrants crossing the border are going to be held in detention facilities (at least until an open-borders Democrat who wants to decriminalize crossing the border is elected), and building more facilities will lessen the overcrowding that some people have likened to “concentration camps.”

“Congressional orders” Nothing in the law that limited the number of detention facilities. You can’t complain about overcrowding in one facility and then complain about them using new facilities to alleviate overcrowding unless only solution you will accept is no enforcement. https://t.co/dQKevUoOvo — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 10, 2019

Bingo.

Again, AOC does not care about these migrants or the condition of the facilities. She wants to use bad conditions due to a crisis to push her extreme agenda. That’s why she opposes any effort to improve those conditions. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 10, 2019

Additionally, the piece she's talking about is founded on a lie in the very first sentence; the continuing appropriations act of 2019 contained no such instruction to ICE "to stop detaining so many people." It's just not in there. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) July 10, 2019

“The majority of the money is humanitarian aid to be allocated to the Department of Health and Human Services for the the Office of Refugee Resettlement.” 1/ — David D’Ag (@jackjonesbabe) July 10, 2019

“Pressure to pass an aid package to deal with overcrowded and filthy facilities, and to provide adequate care for a burgeoning population of unaccompanied minors who are detained for weeks in temporary shelters has intensified” 2/ — David D’Ag (@jackjonesbabe) July 10, 2019

Maybe they didn’t read the bill? https://t.co/KcdqK0nWES — David D’Ag (@jackjonesbabe) July 10, 2019

How dare they do their best to make people more comfortable while they wait for processing! MONSTERS. I get it, you really want to make them miserable so you can pretend America is some villain but give it a rest. Besides, don’t you have some empty parking lot to cry for? — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 10, 2019

Wait, what do you want to do with the people you keep encouraging to come to the United States? Who am kidding We know the answer, you want open borders, free healthcare and full welfare benifits for them. All while veterans live on streets. #pathetic #resignaoc #AOCResign — Vince in Arizona (@VinceCopa) July 10, 2019

So y’all told them not to open more facilities to combat the overcrowding that you’ve been complaining about at the facilities — Cody Lee (@Cracken257) July 10, 2019

So using the money to have more facilities to avoid overcrowding (something you’ve been critizicing) is wrong? That shows that you care more about making them look bad than helping them to work better. — Andrea Martinez (@andreapaola75) July 10, 2019

You complain about overcrowding and complain about making more room. Y'all just want to complain. — laurie mcdaniel (@lmcdaniel64) July 10, 2019

More detention centers = less overcrowding.

This math isn't hard. This is them fixing what you said was a problem. With less overcrowding, you can't use it as a political stick to hit trump with. You don't care about these people, you only care about "orange man bad" — Matt (@mlivengood1) July 10, 2019

Congressional orders? 😂😂😂😂 — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) July 10, 2019

Congress does not have the authority to give orders to Executive agencies. — LastAmericanOptimist (@bpeithmann_) July 10, 2019

Congress doesn’t give orders to the executive branch, it makes laws the executive branch must follow. If they have broken the law, get off Twitter and follow due process. — Donald Byrd (@cpm_rulz) July 10, 2019

Or just get off Twitter.

Congress is useless and has no idea about border security and protection of our country – they just sit on their carcasses in Washington D.C. and do nothing for this country while the military, first responders, ICE, etc. are out there trying to protect our us. — N1MXJ (@N1MXJ) July 10, 2019

Wait, first the problem was overcrowding and now it’s opening new centers? — Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) July 10, 2019

The nexus of this crisis resides in Obama changing U.S. refugee & asylum policies with an executive action 10 years ago. Enlightening that you ignore that, while you trash those who have to deal with impact of Obama’s lawless action. — coastal eddy (@m_stewart_paine) July 10, 2019

They should just cram them into the already overflowing ones I suppose? Where should they put them congresswoman, while their asylum claims are being reviewed? I agree conditions need to be better, but I'm not hearing solutions, only blame for the other side by both parties. — jonno (@featherfather) July 10, 2019

You're denying aid to help solve the problem. You're a monster. — Scott Atkins (@ScottFantasy) July 10, 2019

God forbid they open new detention centers to ease the strain on the rest. You can’t expect them to lighten the load on their current facilities which you yourself claim to have seen unless you open more facilities or speed up the process by which people are processed. — Hick (@AfloatHickory) July 10, 2019

AOC is like that girl in class who always is the first to raise her hand but never gets the right ANSWER — Dhruv (@therealdhruv) July 10, 2019

You're an idiot. — Carissa Pavlica (@CarissaPavlica) July 10, 2019

The only ice you will lock down pic.twitter.com/Fsqy2vZYW4 — Joel Slone (@slone_joel) July 10, 2019

Related: