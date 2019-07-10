One of the people holding up $4.5 billion in humanitarian aid meant to address the border crisis was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who will vote against anything that includes funding for ICE, a department she wants completely abolished.

Now she’s upset to read in Mother Jones that ICE “quietly” opened three new detention centers.

That’s correct, you were wrong. Migrants crossing the border are going to be held in detention facilities (at least until an open-borders Democrat who wants to decriminalize crossing the border is elected), and building more facilities will lessen the overcrowding that some people have likened to “concentration camps.”

Bingo.

