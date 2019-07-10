As Twitchy reported Wednesday morning, Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta tweeted a short thread defending his past prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested Saturday on charges of sex trafficking girls as young as 14. “Now that new evidence and additional testimony is available,” Acosta tweeted, “the New York prosecution offers an important opportunity to more fully bring him to justice.”

“More fully” bring him to justice? He’s been walking (and flying) around free all this time after serving just 13 months in jail thanks to a plea agreement more than a decade ago.

We’re going to assume this is Ken White tweeting as @Popehat, as he lays out the case against Acosta who gave Epstein that sweetheart deal in the first place.

He makes an excellent case … but Bob Menendez still really should sit this one out.

