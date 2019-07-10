Never mind the Equal Pay Act of 1963 — all of the Democratic candidates are campaigning on the wage gap myth, and now that the U.S. women’s national soccer team has been using its well-earned fame to jockey for higher pay, pandering idiot Bill de Blasio is saying that, as president, he’ll pay women athletes equally. (The president pays pro athletes?)

As we mentioned earlier, The Federalist did a breakdown showing that women soccer players actually pull in a larger percentage of revenues, but those revenues pale in comparison to men’s soccer.

So though she might protest during the anthem, Rapinoe harbors some good old capitalism in her heart, as she told Rachel Maddow on MSNBC:

That … makes perfect sense.

And they’re saying it in an MSNBC comment section! One tip, though, and Hillary Clinton might have some hints to share on this. Whether it’s revenue or votes you’re looking for, alienating half your audience is not a smart move.

