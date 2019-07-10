Never mind the Equal Pay Act of 1963 — all of the Democratic candidates are campaigning on the wage gap myth, and now that the U.S. women’s national soccer team has been using its well-earned fame to jockey for higher pay, pandering idiot Bill de Blasio is saying that, as president, he’ll pay women athletes equally. (The president pays pro athletes?)

As we mentioned earlier, The Federalist did a breakdown showing that women soccer players actually pull in a larger percentage of revenues, but those revenues pale in comparison to men’s soccer.

Last year, the men's World Cup generated $6 billion, and gave about 7 percent to the teams. The 2019 Women's World Cup made $131 million, and gave out more than 20 percent to the teams.https://t.co/NZU2triUhb — The Federalist (@FDRLST) July 8, 2019

So though she might protest during the anthem, Rapinoe harbors some good old capitalism in her heart, as she told Rachel Maddow on MSNBC:

Megan Rapinoe on how fans can support the fight for equal pay: Come to games, buy jerseys, become season ticket holders, tell your friends about it. pic.twitter.com/Zooy7C3tEy — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 10, 2019

That … makes perfect sense.

She promotes capitalism without knowing it. https://t.co/VkSxmzXH90 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 10, 2019

Is she saying let capitalism work? — zulu (@zulu_sword) July 10, 2019

Absolutely, but not on purpose. — Brian Sowders (@briansowders) July 10, 2019

Well she figured it out. More revenue equals more pay — JMH🇺🇸 (@eaglehaslanded8) July 10, 2019

No shit. — Collard Green Enthusiast (@IButtload) July 10, 2019

So in other words, pppl should spend more $ on soccer so there will be more $ to spread around. Why hasn't anyone thought if this before???????? — GaryBoncella (@Garyboncella) July 10, 2019

That’s a fancy way for her to agree with the argument that men generate more revenue than women…. — Gregimus (@murgatr0id) July 10, 2019

Exactly. Revenue has to support the player's earnings. — Dark Diggler (@808MilfHunter) July 10, 2019

So, pretty much the entire counter argument that people have been saying in regards to their fight for equal pay? — William (@LastWordWilliam) July 10, 2019

She pretty much summed up why they don’t get paid. — mike anderson (@svfd_242) July 10, 2019

In other words, if they bring in more revenue, they would get paid more. Uh, yeah, that's been the point all along. — whizwith (@Lopper11) July 10, 2019

That is…actually the correct answer. I did not expect that. — Deangelo Thunders (@DeangeloThunder) July 10, 2019

Economics 101…. Literally shaking rn — Steven🇺🇸 (@WiscoBearsFan) July 10, 2019

I love that everyone is saying the same thing in the comments section. I thought I was the only one thinking it….. — FA_trat (@Facquista) July 10, 2019

And they’re saying it in an MSNBC comment section! One tip, though, and Hillary Clinton might have some hints to share on this. Whether it’s revenue or votes you’re looking for, alienating half your audience is not a smart move.

Yes, the way to attract more fans is by going far-left political and being an obnoxious ass. — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) July 10, 2019

We should totally make the government mandate attendance at women’s sporting events. @maddow @mPinoe #USWNT — Christie (@RepRepublic) July 10, 2019

Hard pass she disrespected my Country — 🔥 Bean 🔥 🍒🐰 (@BeanfromPa) July 10, 2019

Take the politics & complaining out of the game and maybe more people would get into watching & supporting it…. — DJW (@D_J_W_5) July 10, 2019

No thanks. Not until she and the other anti USA players are gone. Not getting a dime. — collegebasketballfan44 (@college72033419) July 10, 2019

That is less likely when you consistently alienate half your potential customers, but good luck to ya! — Mr Wolfe (@acidfloyd1) July 10, 2019

More people love America than hate America, so you might want to change your marketing approach. 🇺🇸 — Sam Spade (@hawaii50bruh) July 10, 2019

Does Rapinoe think her divisive comments, anthem protest, disrespecting of the WhiteHouse, stomping our flag, and her lack of sportsmanship will bring in more fans? She politicized an event that should be free of such things. She has damaged the US Women’s brand. Selfish player. — LextonEER (@LextonEER) July 10, 2019

Not while there are players like Megan playing. — john (2nd shift Jackhole) (@2shiftJackhole) July 10, 2019

Stand for the national anthem and more people might buy jerseys, come to games, and buy season tickets. See how that works? You’re welcome! — Sam Spade (@hawaii50bruh) July 10, 2019

