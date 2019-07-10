Hillary Clinton has plenty of former toadies to defend her honor on social media, but every once in a while she pops up and gives her opinion as America’s shadow president. If we were her, though, we’d probably be anxious to change the topic of the conversation from Jeffrey Epstein too, so why not the Iran deal?

When the Trump administration threatened to pull out of the Iran deal and impose more sanctions last year, it was clear that we'd lose our leverage and Iran would be free to do what it wanted. Predictably, Iran is now exceeding enrichment limits the deal once imposed. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 9, 2019

By withdrawing from the deal, the administration has effectively broken up the international coalition that was unified in constraining Iran, and now Iran is once again increasing its nuclear capability. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 9, 2019

As I said after the Iran deal was reached, it was not perfect but it achieved its fundamental mission of blocking every pathway for Iran to get a bomb. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 9, 2019

Ben “Echo Chamber” Rhodes certainly did everything he could to manipulate the media into presenting the deal as perfect.

Diplomacy is not the pursuit of perfection. It is the balancing of risk. So far, the administration has consciously chosen a dangerous path leading to a riskier future. But diplomacy is still the only way for the administration to climb out of the hole they’ve dug. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 9, 2019

We’ll stick with Ambassador Richard Grenell, who actually holds a position in the government.

You believed what the Iranian regime told you. The Israelis found a storage locker of information proving you wrong. #duped https://t.co/SwLS6n2hkF — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 10, 2019

@HillaryClinton gets the facts delivered to her in one tweet from our great Ambassador — jacqui jonas (@newboderek10) July 10, 2019

I find myself looking forward to Grenell's truth bombs 😀 — 💋TheModernMarilyn (@GlamGabber) July 10, 2019

Facts are a stubborn thing… — Oubai Shahbandar (@OS26) July 10, 2019

You were wrong. Again. — Papou’ (@john_papou) July 10, 2019

Blocking every pathway for Iran to get a bomb? Her boss made sure they were able to create one. Did she sell Iran uranium too? — Johnson Food Bev (@johnsonfoodbev) July 10, 2019

Except the development of the delivery system needed for when the deal ended and they could, once again, focus on the payload to put into that delivery system.

This deal was worse than a joke. It actively helped our enemies do exactly what they wanted…and we paid for it. — Caleb Rythem (@CalebRythem) July 10, 2019

Wrong. The Iran deal just lined a lot of pockets. — Sonlang (@EKL5893) July 10, 2019

Your deal was a freaking disaster. Giving the largest state sponsor of terrorism hundreds of billions to destabilize the region, not restricting ballistic missile program, and not preventing a nuclear weapon are deal breakers for America. #Amateur #InvestigatePayForPlay — Joseph Merritt (@Joseph_Merritt) July 10, 2019

You are either incredibly naive, stupid or corrupt to believe that. Probably all 3. — KING JDUB (@JdubHawaii15) July 10, 2019

She wasn’t duped. She got paid. — Wanda Woman (@alphaMOMster) July 10, 2019

Didn’t Bill say the same thing about North Korea ? Isn’t there a saying about: two wrongs? — steve berry (@stberry2) July 10, 2019

She never believed the Iranians. All the top Dems thought it was good politics for them. Party before country for them. — peetmoss (@peetmoss2) July 10, 2019

Not duped. Complicit. @HillaryClinton knew exactly what Iran was up to, as did Obama. They just didn’t care. — Bertram (@BigBertieT) July 10, 2019

If you truly believe they weren’t doing it anyway, you’re more out of touch with reality than we thought. Only difference is now they’re admitting to it. — David Goldblum (@davegoldblum) July 10, 2019

Blocking every pathway? It allowed them to act as they wanted in 10 years. All it was, was a delay. And we paid them billions for it. That's the very opposite of "leverage". — JMan (@yakball26) July 10, 2019

“Not Perfect” in the form of billions of free cash for terrorists or no? — Todd Nenni (@tnenni) July 10, 2019

America is no longer taking foreign policy advice from @HillaryClinton. Easily one of the most corrupt politicians in the history of the United States. Sorry Hilly, your time of reckless & self-serving foreign dealing is up. And yes, the “C” still stands for Classified. 👍🏼👍🏼 — Anthony Sisk (@AnthonyJSisk) July 10, 2019

Same old Hilary & her Alinsky methods since she studied his tactics & worshipped him. Put the focus on Iran instead of Bill & Epstein. Thank you Ambassador Grenell for setting her straight & letting the truth prevail! — Ed. Doc (@ed__doc) July 10, 2019

Wow, all of Clinton’s supporters must have stopped following her because we can’t find anybody backing her on this. Nice try, though.

Related: