Virginia Gov. Ralph “Coonman” Northam must be back from his reconciliation tour, which he scheduled after yearbook photos surfaced that he accidentally apologized for before realizing it wasn’t him in blackface or a Klan uniform, although he had worn blackface at a dance contest one time.

Yes, he’s still in office, and he considers it “shameful and disappointing” that Republicans adjourned and went home, blowing off his special session to take immediate action to address “the gun violence emergency” plaguing Virginia.

It is shameful and disappointing that Republicans in the General Assembly refuse to do their jobs, and take immediate action to save lives. I expected better of them. Virginians expect better of them. My full statement on the special session adjournment: https://t.co/OG7MXWmRzB — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) July 9, 2019

He seems most upset that they didn’t take a vote, which makes us wonder if he’d be even more disappointed to learn they weren’t going to vote for gun confiscation.

It is shameful and disappointing that you would use the shootings in Virginia Beach to call for a special session to push gun control bills that wouldn’t have prevented that attack, all in an attempt to create a campaign issue for Dems and a distraction from your blackface past. https://t.co/YCHq29L1KG — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) July 9, 2019

Let's not forget his interview where he advocated for infanticide — Mrs. Moose (@LauraMTourigny) July 9, 2019

Yes, but this was shameful. He was trying to save lives.

An immediate action we could take to help save lives would be to keep you away from new borns. — GW (@GregBW12) July 9, 2019

“Save lives”…. ironic!! Says the man who is ok with taking the life of a newborn! Governor wake up and look in the mirror! — Bruce Martin (@Bruce_3_Mart) July 9, 2019

It’s shameful that you still have your job you dope — Timothy (@four4foursports) July 9, 2019

What is the real shame is you grand standing this to make a bigger name for yourself to run for national office and cover up your past indiscretions. You bring shame day after day to our great commonwealth. — Kevin A (@Big_in_VA) July 9, 2019

Shameful? Really Coonman? I can't believe I wasted a vote on you. — Vincent St. Angelo (@vjstangelo) July 9, 2019

What's shameful and disappointing is that you wanted a dog and pony circus for legislation that had already been considered, that would do nothing to save lives, that trample on civil rights. Waste of tax payer money for YOU to grandstand. — Rex (@rextastic) July 9, 2019

Like a gun ban in a state building will save lives. You must be kidding. If someone with bad intentions wants to shoot up a building do you honestly think a gun ban is going to stop them. What world are you living in. All you are doing is talking out of your ass! — Greg Bullock (@GregBullock72) July 9, 2019

shameful for GA not listening to Constituents? I believe there was a call for your constituents & colleagues for you to resign some time ago….. you didn't listen then either. — RJ Sosna IV (@rjs_iv) July 9, 2019

It is shameful and disappointing that you wore blackface and have not resigned. Virginians expect better of you. — Patrick Hopkins (@iampunha) July 9, 2019

I don't think you know what shameful means, actually. — 🏃🏻‍♀️Cynnbad 🏀 (@mmaniac90) July 9, 2019

YOU are going to preach on what's shameful? Boy please — Mrbumblecock (@mrbumblecock) July 9, 2019

They did take immediate action, it just wasn't the action you wanted. Thank you, GA Republicans! — Jeff Crenshaw (@JeffCren) July 9, 2019

A+ leadership there Gov Coonman — Chris Jordan (@ca_jordan) July 9, 2019

Nice to know that Moms Demand has swiped their new hashtag from Anonymous:

You’re dealing with a man just standing there? No wonder Starbucks asked those cops with their scary guns to leave.

I was at the capitol in Richmond today and saw hundreds of people exercising their 2nd Amendment rights peacefully coexisting with those demanding lawmakers restrict those rights. But keep drumming up that outrage. https://t.co/clpWcHyNI1 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) July 9, 2019

