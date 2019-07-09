If you recall, President Barack Obama went a little crazy with the commutations and pardons in the final days of his administration. By December 2016, he’d commuted the sentences of more than 1,100 prisoners — more than granted by the previous 15 presidents combined.

At 1,176, Pres Obama has granted more commutations sentence than his 15 predecessors combined. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) December 19, 2016

The Daily Caller reported that between nearly 80 percent of the commutations the president had given between August and December had been granted to cocaine and crack dealers and by our own count, more than 50 out of a batch of 214 prisoners given commutations in August 2016 had been arrested on felony gun possession in connection with the drug trade — so much for common sense gun control.

President Trump has worked with Kim Kardashian on sentencing reform, but he’s apparently not working quickly enough for Joe Biden, and neither is the ALCU. Biden’s promising to cut incarceration by more than 50 percent when elected president.

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden commits to cutting incarceration by “more than” 50%. Biden adds that he has a “better plan” than the ACLU does. pic.twitter.com/IoWyBnlaO0 — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) July 9, 2019

According to the Prison Policy Initiative, well over 50% of state prisoners are incarcerated because of violent crime. On the federal level, the vast majority of drug convictions are for trafficking; exceedingly few are for mere possession. https://t.co/GYckbP6srX — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 9, 2019

We know that Bernie Sanders wanted everyone — even the Boston Marathon bombers — to be able to vote from prison, so maybe we should nail Biden down on that issue as well.

If you check the breakdown on federal criminal offenses resulting in prison time, you'll find that a majority of those in prison are NOT in for drug offenses, according to Bureau of Prisons stats https://t.co/YbeBoFZMXR — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 9, 2019

So, if Biden wants to drop the prison population by more than 50%, he'll have to drop at least 9,000 non-drug offenders from the federal rolls as well as some 118,000 violent offenders from the state rolls. How's that going to work, and can they live next door to Joe Biden? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 9, 2019

I’m very much against mass incarceration but 50% is insane! That number is not based in any sort of reality, it’s just bullshit pandering. Further proof Biden is on autopilot, putting no thought into his campaign. — Mike Harlow (@MikeyTheHarlow) July 9, 2019

Funny, in the past 50 yrs. he hasn't had a single idea on this and now all of the sudden he has had an epiphany? — DEFCON 1 NEWS (@DefconOneNews) July 9, 2019

He also said he would cure cancer if he became president. Hard to believe anything he says isn’t it? — Jordan (@jordgolf) July 9, 2019

Curing cancer and emptying jails…he’s going to be busy. — Fuzzy Dunlop (@jeff01801) July 9, 2019

More pandering — Rob Biats (@rwbiats) July 9, 2019

Dems pushing open borders and letting criminals walk free are going to cause crimes to skyrocket. They also want to take our guns away and leave us defenseless against their insane decisions. They can't stand that Trump passed the First Step Act so they have to outdo him by 100%. — Dana (@sparkey909w) July 9, 2019

Oh, they’re into that now? It’s almost like they’re following Trump’s lead — G22dude1 (@g22dude11) July 9, 2019

Trump is already working on it, not just talking shit. — Morgan (@Morgan55975750) July 9, 2019

The First Step Act is already helping many people who have been wrongfully imprisoned. Now, Joe Biden voted for the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 – a bill that made incarceration go up tremendously! Bill link: https://t.co/CV3oHk6rSW — Ｊｏｈｎ Ｒｅｅｓｅ (@ReeseJohn_) July 9, 2019

Ah, Joe Biden. This is the same guy who increased incarceration rates with the 1994 Crime Bill that he drafted. He will say anything to try to get elected, and it's not going to work. https://t.co/i29qY842CB — S.E. Johnny 💮 (@Johnny5024) July 9, 2019

Gotta wonder why @JoeBiden did nothing for 8 years when he could've implemented his plan. Unless, of course, he doesn't actually have a plan. Because Biden doesn't have a plan. https://t.co/nzuTYHsFHl — Mike (@MikeMartin1733) July 9, 2019

Everyone will be shocked to learn that there is already a very effective plan for cutting incarceration and it requires no govt involvement or funding at all. — Alex Lekas (@TheAlexLekas) July 9, 2019

Biden will say ANYTHING to get elected. Interesting how Obama hasn’t endorsed him but what do you expect from a narcissist… — Pre (@PreRules) July 9, 2019

LOL. Now wait for the can-you-top-this candidates to chime in. Warren – 60%, Bernie – 75%, Harris – 100% No incarceration, No jails, Everyone is Free. — WeWereBornFreeAndWeWillStayFree (@velcra820) July 9, 2019

Sleepy Joe is a cuddly pander bear. pic.twitter.com/r3Z0YCyw42 — Paul (@Southie777) July 9, 2019

He goes from one extreme to another. Wow. — RebelScum⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@StephanieLind7) July 9, 2019

What a terrible candidate. Thanks dems for all these crazies you are running. — Blondeplorable (@blondeplorable) July 9, 2019

Please let one of the CNN debate moderators ask each candidate by what percentage they intend to cut incarceration. It’ll be like an auction.

