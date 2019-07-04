As Twitchy reported, Joe Biden got the ball rolling on the second night of Democratic debates when MSNBC’s moderators asked candidates to raise their hands if they supported giving free health care to illegal immigrants. Every hand went up.

Evoking his tenure as mayor of Newark, N.J., Cory Booker told CNN that it’s just common sense — you wouldn’t want somebody with a communicable disease running around your city infecting people.

If you ask us, that’s a great reason to build a border wall; you don’t want people with communicable diseases just jumping the border and entering the country unscreened, although that seems to be what Democrats are aiming for.

Democrat presidential candidate Cory Booker says it’s “common sense” to give illegal aliens free health care paid for by American taxpayers pic.twitter.com/sZFUbF9AKt — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 3, 2019

While detained. I see no issue. As long as the US has the right to deport entrants as it sees fit. — bluska (@bluskabucknut) July 3, 2019

As a sovereign nation should. — bluska (@bluskabucknut) July 3, 2019

All of the teary Jim Acostas out there tweeting “The New Colossus” in protest of the administration’s immigration policy might want to look into how immigrants were quarantined after arriving at Ellis Island, which they seem to remember as a turnstile than a port of entry.

It’s only ‘common sense’ if your goal is to bankrupt America, and turn us into the next Venezuela. — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) July 3, 2019

Common sense would keep them the hell out — Velma Iris Hinojosa (@velma_iris) July 3, 2019

So American citizens are a less important — Mikee (@MikeeDHL) July 3, 2019

@CoryBooker I no longer want to pay for my health care. I will begin identifying as an illegal and I expect you to pay for my health care. — Triple OG Corbread (@ClimbUpRockyTop) July 3, 2019

If you asked him Booker has no clue where the money to pay for the illegals will come from. None. Zero. — Sackup (@Sackup3) July 3, 2019

Says the guy who ran Newark even farther in the ground — John Doe (@expo4236) July 3, 2019

We have between 11M and 22M ILLEGAL aliens in the USA already. Why would we create more incentive for people to violate our borders? — Conservative in Marin (@JNOV57) July 3, 2019

Looks like we’ll have to keep guesstimating if they’re going to leave the citizenship question off the census.

No, common sense says the more incentives you provide, the more will come. — Max Diesel (@MaxDieselRI) July 3, 2019

Would also be common sense for them to come get it then. Why live in Central America when I can get free stuff in America? — Joseph Hall (@westcovinajoe) July 3, 2019

Exactly. Think we have a crisis right now. Just wait. My god they want open borders and can’t see what that means. They will run the country into the dirt faster than Grave Digger — Brandon Olson (@olson_brando) July 3, 2019

That settles it – if you're not an American and would like free vaccines or maybe even a surgical procedure for that bothersome carpal tunnel problem you've been having then come to America and have it all for free! Seriously though, common sense isn't that common anymore 🙄 — David (@Abu_Faris_15) July 3, 2019

Come for the abortion, stay for the free health care.

He's proving it's common sense not to vote Democrat. — Dave Cooperman (@comicdavecooper) July 3, 2019

Could not say it better myself. — Judy ✝️🇺🇸 (@JudybellesLife) July 4, 2019

But wait, Booker isn’t yet finished pandering. While other members of Congress were touring migrant detention facilities (at risk of being shot by their Border Patrol tour guides), Booker was doing them one better and escorting illegals across the border.

Cory Booker's campaign says he was in El Paso and Juarez where he "personally accompanied the asylum-seekers as they crossed the border." — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) July 3, 2019

Human trafficking to own the cons. https://t.co/ImK2Mt0Zzo — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 4, 2019

“I was at the border. I became a coyote. El Spartacus they called me. I swallowed 20 kilos worth of balloons. Where were you Mr. Biden?” — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) July 4, 2019

@CoryBooker is so desperate after Harris took his thunder in the debate that he has resorted to helping people break the law to try and win points. — Preaus (@Preaus) July 4, 2019

This is a race to the bottom and right now it’s neck and neck — JockinYz (@jockinyz_1484) July 4, 2019

Encouraging people to make a deadly trek to the border own the cons. — Godzilla Sushi 🦖🍣 (@Godzilla_Sushi) July 4, 2019

He also managed too find a kitten in a tree to rescue — Joe Martinez (@JoeM3120) July 4, 2019

Was T-Bone with him? — cjokay (@cjokay) July 4, 2019

If true, which we know it isn’t, that’s a felony. — Brennus (@Vandal7) July 4, 2019

He’s above the law? — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) July 4, 2019

CBP missed their opportunity to “mistake” him for an asylum seeker. — Chet Doc Cady (@doc411) July 4, 2019

Like illegally crossed the border? Isn't Booker now a criminal? — Matthew Battle (@librab103) July 4, 2019

Will any of the Dem candidates actually be campaigning in the US? At all? Asking for American citizens — HammerDownHanna (@Hammerdownhanna) July 4, 2019

Also, note that every illegal immigrant is now an asylum seeker — according to CNN, we were told they were just coming here to clean hotel toilets, pick lettuce, and do some day labor for Conan O’Brien. What happened to the narrative that they all just wanted to do the jobs Americans wouldn’t do?

Update:

Booker’s press secretary posted video of the whole event on Facebook and explained why it was done in secret:

NEWS: Today @CoryBooker crossed the U.S. border from Juarez to El Paso with @fams2gether to help escort 5 asylum-seekers and try to prevent them from being sent back to Mexico. https://t.co/SiDIvXJiCc — Sabrina Singh (@sabrinasingh24) July 3, 2019

Out of concern for the asylum-seekers safety, we did not make this event public until now. — Sabrina Singh (@sabrinasingh24) July 3, 2019

Maybe that’s why they made Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and crew leave their phones outside during their detention facility tour; not because they were planning on assassinating them, but for the asylum-seekers’ safety.

Cory was able to observe the crossing, interactions with federal immigration authorities, and see the disastrous impact of President Trump's cruel immigration policy. — Sabrina Singh (@sabrinasingh24) July 3, 2019

What disastrous impact? Maybe we saw the wrong Facebook video?

