CNN released its most recent national poll Monday to see who got a bump from the Democratic debates, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is currently polling at less than 1 percent. (To be honest, she has a lot of company there in the basement.)

We would have thought that candid video of her very, very slowly sipping from a shot glass at a gay bar in Iowa would have given her a little boost, but apparently not. Maybe she’s taking a cue from Elizabeth “I’m gonna get me a beer” Warren and using alcohol to bond with the average Joe. What glamorous prize could you win by donating any amount to her joke of a campaign? The chance to share a glass of whiskey.

Don’t do it, men; it’s a trap.

There is not a man on earth that will have a "Whiskey" with this woman @SenGillibrand . The threat of a sexual harrassmen accusation is WAAAAAY too strong. — TomLiccione (@LiccioneTom) July 2, 2019

stop. it. — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 2, 2019

It beats “take a nice afternoon nap” with Bernie or Biden — Concert Parking Lot Enthusiast (@rewegreatyet) July 2, 2019

This is way better than the “Have a salad with Klobuchar” promotion — Will Inexplicably (@antipodesrex) July 2, 2019

Want Whiskey? Elizabeth Warren will have a wee dram for that. — maxtrail (@maxtrail1) July 2, 2019

Is this aimed to feel vaguely like an ad for a blind date? — Spencer Noble (@SpencerMNoble) July 2, 2019

Alone in an empty bar? Is this like a date? — Stephen Klebs (@StephenKlebs) July 2, 2019

Hot single presidential candidates in your area , click now — kirby gender discussion page 1000 (@futurefeature) July 2, 2019

Is there a "Get shit-faced with Kirsten" option if you donate the most? — Fortunate Son (@Acewrite) July 2, 2019

is that not what's being promised? — Comrade Troutsky (@comradebutt) July 2, 2019

Only for the Hardcore: Waking Up 3 Days Later in a Tijuana Jail Cell with Kristen — Fortunate Son (@Acewrite) July 2, 2019

If I have some whiskey with her, will I end up in a sex cult? — Jim Adams (@JimAdamsIII) July 2, 2019

Otherwise why would you even bother amirite — Jacob Alperin-Sheriff (@DemocraticLuntz) July 2, 2019

This has to be a joke…but I'm thinking it's not. Wow. Just Wow. #MeToo — David Lewis (@DavidLe60561687) July 2, 2019

I’m going to enter this contest so I can get drunk enough to have an honest conversation with her about the poor quality of political campaign hats pic.twitter.com/xVBpq6t1bx — iSavage_PI 🔪 (@iSavage_PI) July 2, 2019

weird — Goose (@LooseGooseCS) July 2, 2019

Ugh this is tacky — Moo moo (@Kc_indep_lady) July 2, 2019

Basically: You need to be buzzed or drunk to prefer her over Harris or Warren. — John Mavroudis ☕️🇺🇸🇬🇷🇮🇪 (@ZenPopArt) July 2, 2019

In case you missed our earlier thread, here’s a video to give you some idea of what’s on the line:

Kirsten Gillibrand relaxes after working a gay bar in Iowa pic.twitter.com/JYiU3c0Oc9 — Behind 2020 (@Behind2020) June 8, 2019

So, do we donate a dollar and maybe get to drink a shot of whiskey with Gillibrand or should we just take Eric Swalwell’s advice and use it to buy half a bag of chips?

Related: