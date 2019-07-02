CNN released its most recent national poll Monday to see who got a bump from the Democratic debates, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is currently polling at less than 1 percent. (To be honest, she has a lot of company there in the basement.)
We would have thought that candid video of her very, very slowly sipping from a shot glass at a gay bar in Iowa would have given her a little boost, but apparently not. Maybe she’s taking a cue from Elizabeth “I’m gonna get me a beer” Warren and using alcohol to bond with the average Joe. What glamorous prize could you win by donating any amount to her joke of a campaign? The chance to share a glass of whiskey.
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 2, 2019
Don’t do it, men; it’s a trap.
There is not a man on earth that will have a "Whiskey" with this woman @SenGillibrand . The threat of a sexual harrassmen accusation is WAAAAAY too strong.
— TomLiccione (@LiccioneTom) July 2, 2019
stop. it.
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 2, 2019
It beats “take a nice afternoon nap” with Bernie or Biden
— Concert Parking Lot Enthusiast (@rewegreatyet) July 2, 2019
This is way better than the “Have a salad with Klobuchar” promotion
— Will Inexplicably (@antipodesrex) July 2, 2019
Want Whiskey? Elizabeth Warren will have a wee dram for that.
— maxtrail (@maxtrail1) July 2, 2019
Is this aimed to feel vaguely like an ad for a blind date?
— Spencer Noble (@SpencerMNoble) July 2, 2019
Alone in an empty bar? Is this like a date?
— Stephen Klebs (@StephenKlebs) July 2, 2019
Hot single presidential candidates in your area , click now
— kirby gender discussion page 1000 (@futurefeature) July 2, 2019
— Your Party Sucks! (@LennyGhoul) July 2, 2019
Is there a "Get shit-faced with Kirsten" option if you donate the most?
— Fortunate Son (@Acewrite) July 2, 2019
is that not what's being promised?
— Comrade Troutsky (@comradebutt) July 2, 2019
Only for the Hardcore: Waking Up 3 Days Later in a Tijuana Jail Cell with Kristen
— Fortunate Son (@Acewrite) July 2, 2019
If I have some whiskey with her, will I end up in a sex cult?
— Jim Adams (@JimAdamsIII) July 2, 2019
Otherwise why would you even bother amirite
— Jacob Alperin-Sheriff (@DemocraticLuntz) July 2, 2019
— Incarnate (@Incarnate4life) July 2, 2019
This has to be a joke…but I'm thinking it's not.
Wow.
Just Wow. #MeToo
— David Lewis (@DavidLe60561687) July 2, 2019
I’m going to enter this contest so I can get drunk enough to have an honest conversation with her about the poor quality of political campaign hats pic.twitter.com/xVBpq6t1bx
— iSavage_PI 🔪 (@iSavage_PI) July 2, 2019
weird
— Goose (@LooseGooseCS) July 2, 2019
Ugh this is tacky
— Moo moo (@Kc_indep_lady) July 2, 2019
Basically: You need to be buzzed or drunk to prefer her over Harris or Warren.
— John Mavroudis ☕️🇺🇸🇬🇷🇮🇪 (@ZenPopArt) July 2, 2019
In case you missed our earlier thread, here’s a video to give you some idea of what’s on the line:
Kirsten Gillibrand relaxes after working a gay bar in Iowa pic.twitter.com/JYiU3c0Oc9
— Behind 2020 (@Behind2020) June 8, 2019
So, do we donate a dollar and maybe get to drink a shot of whiskey with Gillibrand or should we just take Eric Swalwell’s advice and use it to buy half a bag of chips?
