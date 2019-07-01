It’s been said a lot (by us and our readers as well) that the Democrat candidates for president really seem to care more about illegal immigrants than the constituents who elected them to represent them in Washington. They’ll post endlessly about the “immorality” of enforcing our border yet remain silent when an American citizen is killed by an illegal immigrant.

And California Democrats, like presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Eric Swalwell, have plenty of homeless veterans they could assist if their attention weren’t turned toward ensuring every illegal immigrant receives free health care.

According to a new national CNN poll, Vanity Fair cover star Beto O’Rourke is currently polling at an anemic 3 percent, which seems awfully high to us for a guy who said he’d actually get rid of the existing border wall (and the citizenship test as well) if elected president. So O’Rourke over the weekend went where he thinks his voters might be right now: Mexico.

I walked across the Paso del Norte bridge and into Mexico this morning to meet with kids and families who came to our country seeking asylum but who have been turned back by this administration's unlawful and inhumane policies. This is who we are keeping out: pic.twitter.com/ZZPQOFvTYV — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 30, 2019

You didn’t skateboard across? Disappointed.

We’re sorry, all we can look at are those plastic water bottles that are killing the planet. Come on, Mexico. (To be honest, we took a second look at did spot one child there — not sure how many “kids and families” were jammed into that tiny room.

We’re also not sure if it’s true they were turned back because their asylum claims were “unlawfully” denied as part of President Trump’s inhumane policies. Even CNN’s Fareed Zakaria has written a column for the Washington Post arguing that “the criteria for asylum need to be rewritten and substantially tightened” because “the rules surrounding asylum are vague, lax and being gamed.” In other words, not everyone is supposed to be granted asylum just by crossing the border, and looking for work is not a valid reason to seek asylum.

O’Rourke’s thread is actually pretty long — the man can’t resist an anecdote:

I spoke with a mom who faced violence, kidnapping, and threats to her 10-year-old's life in Honduras. They traveled atop, not inside of, a train known as La Bestia and fell off on the journey. They've been in Juárez 4 months and don't have their U.S. court appointment until Sept. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 30, 2019

She had a business in Honduras, a home, and a school her daughter liked. She didn't want to leave — she had to. She made the decision that I would make it if I were in the same situation with Molly, to come here and seek safety. I think it's what any parent would do. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 30, 2019

Did Mexico not offer her asylum? When was this? Mexico even rolled out an asylum program last fall dubbed “You Are Home” promising shelter, medical attention, schooling, and jobs to Central Americans who would agree to stay in the southern Mexico states of Chiapas or Oaxaca.

Met a 19-year-old who was separated from her family when they traveled to the border seeking refuge from El Salvador. She has already been waiting in Juárez for 3 months but her court date isn't for another. She has no legal help and doesn't know if she'll see her siblings again. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 30, 2019

Spoke with a father from El Salvador who was at work when gang members showed up and demanded he give them ransom or else they'd kill his young son. He went to the police but they responded by telling him it was best for his family to leave because they couldn’t protect him. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 30, 2019

So he walked much of the 2,000 mile journey with his son on his shoulders. He lost his shoes along the way. Another person traveling with him fell ill and died on the journey — one of the thousands of asylum seekers to die while trying to come to the U.S. to escape violence. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 30, 2019

Obviously, we blame the Trump administration for that man falling ill and dying along the way. Why not? Others will.

Another mom I met was a victim of domestic violence. She showed me the injuries that she & her 3 children sustained back home. When she made it our border, she was told to wait in Mexico. She kept telling me how afraid she was but that she just wants to make it okay for her kids. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 30, 2019

Where was she from? Maybe it’s just a reaction to TDS that’s hardened our hearts, but is domestic violence a legitimate claim for asylum in another country? Because that’s one that sounds like it could be gamed very easily.

In addition to this administration's inhumane policies, they overturned asylum protections for domestic abuse survivors. That means this mother and her three children are forced to wait for months to even begin the process of petitioning for asylum and having their case heard. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 30, 2019

Yes. O’Rourke might have heard of something called the migrant caravan that resulted in tens of thousands of immigrants showing up at once. CNN’s Brian Stelter told us not to worry about it though; it was all the way down at Mexico’s southern border and was just a midterm election scare by Fox News.

The wealthiest, the most powerful country on the face of the planet is turning these families away from a land comprised of refugees and asylum seekers the world over. This can't be us. This can't be America. But right now, it's America and it's on all of us to make this right. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 30, 2019

We must end the Remain in Mexico policy, end metering, end family separation, and end the detention of those who pose absolutely no threat. But we must go far beyond that and fix the entire system. Earlier this year, I wrote a plan to accomplish this:https://t.co/1QH2GoTU21 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 30, 2019

What’s wrong with remaining in Mexico? Don’t you like Mexico, Beto?

You should stay in Mexico. Are you a candidate in US or Mexico? #Trump2020 — SonshineIAm (@YHWHisGod4ever) July 1, 2019

Don't walk back. Since you obviously like Mexico over America. Stay there. Adios el impostor — mynameisnotkimm 🇺🇸 (@mynameisnotkimm) July 1, 2019

Campaigning in Mexico??? — Raymond fields (@rfields301) July 1, 2019

They have it, they can stay in Mexico. In fact, if you love them so much, you should move there and help them build infrastructure. — Teddy %$#@'n Bear (@teddybearisms) July 1, 2019

Stay there. — Robert Burns (@bburnspga) July 1, 2019

Help them stay in their birth country. Donate part of your family's wealth to help them stay in their own country. — ☀️ Mitten ☀️ (@AnnInTheMitten) July 1, 2019

Maybe Kamala Harris will be elected and will mandate busing of Mexican and Central American kids to U.S. schools.

So, are @TheDemocrats just not into the plight of the black community anymore? I feel like they were all about it in 2016, but now it's not half as popular despite it still being a huge problem. https://t.co/0aHl1Vn8wz — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 1, 2019

Maybe I'm just a super horrible right-winger who can't comprehend simple things like racial issues, but it just seems kinda horrible to be all super concerned and sounding alarms about an issue one moment, and almost completely sidelining it once its popularity runs dry. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 1, 2019

But hey, I'm a white right-leaning guy and, as has been made clear, I'm not allowed to talk about the plight of the black community. Neither are black right-wingers. Only white Democrats can do that. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 1, 2019

Maybe #BlackLivesMatter can weigh in on this sudden seeming uncaring way @TheDemocrats have suddenly dropped talking about their issues with 2020 approaching. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 1, 2019

No because they're actual citizens. — Laura Gadbery 🇺🇸 (@lgadbery) July 1, 2019

Related: