It’s been said a lot (by us and our readers as well) that the Democrat candidates for president really seem to care more about illegal immigrants than the constituents who elected them to represent them in Washington. They’ll post endlessly about the “immorality” of enforcing our border yet remain silent when an American citizen is killed by an illegal immigrant.

And California Democrats, like presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Eric Swalwell, have plenty of homeless veterans they could assist if their attention weren’t turned toward ensuring every illegal immigrant receives free health care.

According to a new national CNN poll, Vanity Fair cover star Beto O’Rourke is currently polling at an anemic 3 percent, which seems awfully high to us for a guy who said he’d actually get rid of the existing border wall (and the citizenship test as well) if elected president. So O’Rourke over the weekend went where he thinks his voters might be right now: Mexico.

You didn’t skateboard across? Disappointed.

We’re sorry, all we can look at are those plastic water bottles that are killing the planet. Come on, Mexico. (To be honest, we took a second look at did spot one child there — not sure how many “kids and families” were jammed into that tiny room.

We’re also not sure if it’s true they were turned back because their asylum claims were “unlawfully” denied as part of President Trump’s inhumane policies. Even CNN’s Fareed Zakaria has written a column for the Washington Post arguing that “the criteria for asylum need to be rewritten and substantially tightened” because “the rules surrounding asylum are vague, lax and being gamed.” In other words, not everyone is supposed to be granted asylum just by crossing the border, and looking for work is not a valid reason to seek asylum.

O’Rourke’s thread is actually pretty long — the man can’t resist an anecdote:

Did Mexico not offer her asylum? When was this? Mexico even rolled out an asylum program last fall dubbed “You Are Home” promising shelter, medical attention, schooling, and jobs to Central Americans who would agree to stay in the southern Mexico states of Chiapas or Oaxaca.

Obviously, we blame the Trump administration for that man falling ill and dying along the way. Why not? Others will.

Where was she from? Maybe it’s just a reaction to TDS that’s hardened our hearts, but is domestic violence a legitimate claim for asylum in another country? Because that’s one that sounds like it could be gamed very easily.

Yes. O’Rourke might have heard of something called the migrant caravan that resulted in tens of thousands of immigrants showing up at once. CNN’s Brian Stelter told us not to worry about it though; it was all the way down at Mexico’s southern border and was just a midterm election scare by Fox News.

What’s wrong with remaining in Mexico? Don’t you like Mexico, Beto?

Maybe Kamala Harris will be elected and will mandate busing of Mexican and Central American kids to U.S. schools.

