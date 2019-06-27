On the first night of the Democratic debates, it seemed pretty obvious that the MSNBC moderators had a favorite: Elizabeth Warren was on her fourth question before others hadn’t answered their second.

Marianne Williamson doesn’t seem like she’s being afforded that same courtesy, though she did get a question 27 minutes in.

