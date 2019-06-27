As Twitchy reported earlier, the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, which represents over 50,000 active and retired New York City police officers, was doing its own fact-checking of Mayor Bill de Blasio during his appearing at the Democratic debate in Miami, and it wasn’t thrilled with his answers on gun control:

If we’re going to address gun violence, we need to have a conversation about policing. I know how important it is to build relationships between police and community. We did that in New York City and have driven crime down to the lowest numbers in our history. #DemDebate — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) June 27, 2019

We're working hard to get guns off the street @BilldeBlasio . You must have been too busy to go to the last Compsat meeting because SHOOTINGS ARE UP 9.7%. "Safest Big City" in the country doesn't feel that way to many especially in Brooklyn. #DemDebate — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 27, 2019

Groundhog murders are way up, too.

Plenty of people took notice Wednesday night when de Blasio tried to score some points by reminding the audience he runs the largest police force in the country, and he has a great relationship with them.

De Blasio says he runs the largest police force in the country, leaves out the small detail that they CANNOT STAND HIM. — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) June 27, 2019

de Blasio does not have a good relationship with "the largest and one of the oldest municipal police departments in the country" — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 27, 2019

DeBlasio has a great relationship with his police force and also has daily talks with his son so his cops don’t kill him. #DemDebate — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) June 27, 2019

Yeah, about that … if he’s in charge of the police force and doing a good job at it, why did he go into great detail about how he has to have serious talks with his son Dante about dealing with the cops so he doesn’t get shot?

WATCH: de Blasio discusses raising a black son in America. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/S5NlWDr7kx — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 27, 2019

Totally throwing NYPD under the bus — mlmyers00 (@mlmyers00) June 27, 2019

Mayor de Blasio all but apologized to the NYPD in 2014 for talking about warnings he gave his son about dealing with the police. In a rhetorical reversal, he doubled down on those comments tonight on the presidential debate stage. — Bob Hardt (@bobhardt) June 27, 2019

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld noticed that too.

the NYPD hates diblasio.

why? he just suggested his son in NYC, was at risk. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 27, 2019

Did he just admit New York City is violent and his son isn’t safe in the city HE runs?? — Telise (@atelise) June 27, 2019

Not if he’s black. Those New York City cops, man.

I thought that was just weird… — CJ (@artychic) June 27, 2019

Yeah he just called his police force racists. — Neil Heuer (@NeilHUSA) June 27, 2019

And denigrated his police force in the same breath — JewelKeeper (@jewelkeeper67) June 27, 2019

Sounds like he’s doing a great job in NY — Scott R. Murdock (@cargod63) June 27, 2019

Shot himself in the foot. — Johnny (@johnnyflow2020) June 27, 2019

Kind of like former Newark, N.J., Mayor Cory Booker explaining that the city he used to run is a crime-ridden hellhole that just experienced seven shootings.

6 people were injured and 1 man died in two separate shootings in Newark, where Booker lives, last Tuesday, 2 women injured and one man killed in the first shooting, 5 minutes and a mile away 4 men were injured in another shooting. Booker lives a block from that first shooting. — Kim (@KiminLa) June 27, 2019

I could see Cory Booker getting heated when de Blasio started on about the “raising a Black son” separates him from everyone else. — NightShade 👤 (@NightShade31415) June 27, 2019

Does he not think Booker is black. — Pug (@pugbomb1) June 27, 2019

Honest question.

I thought the same thing. He just bragged about running the largest police force in the US and then said he has to teach his son how to stay safe from them. — Matt Johnson (@mattdoo73) June 27, 2019

He suggested all police officers are racist … what a waste of human flesh. — Mike Browne (@MikeBrowne2017) June 27, 2019

As a retired nypd officer I think it’s a disgrace that he is even in that stage. He can’t even run a city and he wants to run a country… — Scott greenblatt (@Scottgreenblat2) June 27, 2019

He admitted that the city he runs is unsafe 😂😂 — LeadRight2020 (@LeadRight20) June 27, 2019

I wonder if his son hops on the motorcade to the gym . pic.twitter.com/w8Oi7WFbFP — Polly-O (@ELLYKMARIE) June 27, 2019

He probably has his own separate motorcade, guarded by New York City cops who’d give their lives for the kid.

