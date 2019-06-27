As Twitchy reported earlier, the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, which represents over 50,000 active and retired New York City police officers, was doing its own fact-checking of Mayor Bill de Blasio during his appearing at the Democratic debate in Miami, and it wasn’t thrilled with his answers on gun control:

Groundhog murders are way up, too.

Plenty of people took notice Wednesday night when de Blasio tried to score some points by reminding the audience he runs the largest police force in the country, and he has a great relationship with them.

Yeah, about that … if he’s in charge of the police force and doing a good job at it, why did he go into great detail about how he has to have serious talks with his son Dante about dealing with the cops so he doesn’t get shot?

Trending

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld noticed that too.

Not if he’s black. Those New York City cops, man.

Kind of like former Newark, N.J., Mayor Cory Booker explaining that the city he used to run is a crime-ridden hellhole that just experienced seven shootings.

Honest question.

He probably has his own separate motorcade, guarded by New York City cops who’d give their lives for the kid.

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De Blasioblack sonDanteDemocratic debatesgreg gutfeldMiamipolice department