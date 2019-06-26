The Hill cut this clip of Rep. Ilhan Omar pretty short, so we’re not sure if she mentioned by name the xenophobic tyrant she will no longer allow terrorizing her constituents’ communities. We have a guess, though.

Rep. @IlhanMN: "We're here to say, in this country, we are no longer going to stand for a xenophobic tyrant to continuously reign terror on our communities." pic.twitter.com/ccxK7rhi3L — The Hill (@thehill) June 26, 2019

But enough about Obama. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 26, 2019

Honestly, we think it’s amazing that someone born in Somalia who spent four years in a refugee camp in Kenya could become a member of Congress. We also think it’s amazing that someone who experienced that could so casually use words like “tyrant” and “terror” when living safely in the United States, free to say whatever she wants (even anti-Semitic tropes) without repercussion.

Wait, what’s I miss?. Did some people do some thing???. — Username Has Already Been Taken (@LostMoonBois) June 26, 2019

And we welcomed her into our country! — conondrum (@Conodrum) June 26, 2019

Our soldiers died trying to feed her people. — Rich Perlman (@wishyouwererich) June 26, 2019

pretty baseless statement from somebody from a part of the world LITERALLY ruled by tyrants and warlords — Captain NPA (@CaptainNpa) June 26, 2019

Ironic for an immigrant from a war-torn country ruled by tyrants through terror to level such a charge! — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) June 26, 2019

Funny how someone opposed to tyrants and terror has broken from the U.S. and dozens of other countries to join Russian and Iran in their support of the Maduro regime in Venezuela.

The Left in America now believe that living in the United States means living under Tyranny that is reigning terror on communities while unemployment is at record lows and GDP is up and rising. They are insane. Plain and simple. Insane — ItsNotWhoYouThink (@ItsNotWhoYouTh3) June 26, 2019

The US is the only tyranny in the world where you can not only openly insult it, you'll be cheered by pretty much everyone for doing it — チョコレート・ディスコ (@kievrob) June 26, 2019

Sounds like her resignation speech😳 — Jim Budinetz (@JBudinetz) June 26, 2019

Good point. Probably the only way she can distract from her scandals. — Jellied_Donut (@Jellied_Donut) June 26, 2019

What’s it called when a foreign refugee is taken in by a country, given citizenship of that country but still hates that country and it’s people to the core? — Kyle Collins (@StayAtHomeAv) June 26, 2019

I live in a VERY trump friendly town. The hispanic family across the street has never seemed to live in terror of a xenophobic tyrant seeing as they play outside every day. This woman is full of it — Steve (@Sjanderson86) June 26, 2019

Tax fraud, campaign violations, immigration fraud — thomas wesolowski (@tweso1) June 26, 2019

Pay your taxes. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 26, 2019

Rep Omar should be investigated for immigration & tax fraud instead of lecturing the American people — 🇺🇸America First Stacy (@Discoveringme40) June 26, 2019

Where is the terror reigning down on the communities? — JDavis2333 (@jdavis2333) June 26, 2019

Cool. What’re you doing about your own district being the biggest terror recruiting hotspot in the U.S. according to the FBI? — Shireen Qudosi (@ShireenQudosi) June 26, 2019

"terror" "communities" Interesting choice of terms considering @Ilhan Omar has refused to comment on terrorist recruitment in her district. Which is home to the very jurisdiction known as the terror recruitment capital of the U.S. Dateline: June 2019pic.twitter.com/hl4KoFjo0u — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ 🍸 (@velvethammer) June 26, 2019

One can say she's inciting violence and hate. — ·̵̭̌·̵̭̌✽♇̈ ̲̣̥κ̣̝̇ε̲̣̣̣̥LLγ̥✽̤̈̊·̵̭̌⭕ (@KelvinAlphonsus) June 26, 2019

Is she talking again? All I seem to hear is, BLAH, BLAH, BLAH. — Moni (@Mconstantine75) June 26, 2019

I have absolutely no idea what she's talking about. Does anyone? Not going to stand for it? What exactly do you plan to do? — Rod Edgar (@RedgarTheHrbl) June 26, 2019

Sounds like a call to arms to me. pic.twitter.com/hTkea7tNcf — JohnCC (@Cc48Johnny) June 26, 2019

Sounds like good old TDS to us. Trump is terrorizing her community by lowering taxes and creating jobs?

