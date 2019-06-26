On Monday, James O’Keefe of Project Veritas posted an undercover video showing a Google executive arguing that the tech giant shouldn’t be broken up, because “smaller companies don’t have the resources” to “prevent the next Trump situation.” That video has disappeared from YouTube and on Wednesday vanished from Vimeo as well.

On Tuesday, O’Keefe posted a leaked document from Google that appeared to show a Google employee and member of Google’s “Transparency and Ethics” group calling conservative and libertarian commentators, including Dennis Prager and Ben Shapiro, “Nazis” and suggesting they be removed from YouTube’s “suggestion feature.”

YouTube, which is owned by Google, issued a tweet Tuesday night saying that it had received a lot of questions about political bias and wanted to clarify that it played no part in policy decisions, setting up the company for a massive ratio:

We've had a lot of questions today…clarifying, we apply our policies fairly and without political bias. All creators are held to the same standard. — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) June 26, 2019

So, @Google / @YouTube admitted it suppresses conservative content from suggested videos. Here is our chart from YouTube suggested video views. We had about 2 million video views a month (Feb-April) from suggested videos. In May, we saw a MASSIVE drop to 480K views. pic.twitter.com/ZJGMm4OZ33 — PragerU (@prageru) June 26, 2019

My views from "Recommended" and "Up Next" after YouTube changed the algorithm in April to suppress conservative channels. pic.twitter.com/iUsDimAZmq — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 26, 2019

Nope. Busted. Now you’re just embarrassing yourselves… — Matt Barber (@jmattbarber) June 26, 2019

That’s BS — David (@davidthomas38) June 26, 2019

I wonder if anyone actually believes this. — Lonely Goomba (@LonelyGoomba) June 26, 2019

"All creators are held to the same standard. Except for the ones we don't agree with." — WastelandMan (@ManWasteland) June 26, 2019

You guys are a total joke. Your company should be investigated. — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) June 26, 2019

No, you don’t. — Nick Searcy, EXTREMELY STABLE FILM & TV GENIUS (@yesnicksearcy) June 26, 2019

Just here for the ratio. The people are tired of censorship. Free-speech rules✌ — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) June 26, 2019

You buried @LiveAction videos (w/ millions of views) in your search results, after pro-abortion @Slate writer complained our medically accurate animations of abortion procedures were on 1st page Instead you boosted videos promoting abortion. Explain how there's no bias? @YouTube — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) June 26, 2019

How many lightning strikes did you get after this ridiculous lie — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) June 26, 2019

Great tweet, Nathan Thurm pic.twitter.com/05cLU3uws3 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) June 26, 2019

Ya, right. I’m a journalist/researcher and you people demonetized my entire channel and deleted two news videos when you rushed a new “community standards” rollout last week. You declined to comment to journalists who asked you about my case. You never reached out to me. — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 26, 2019

RatiOH MY GOD!!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 26, 2019

How is removing 2 MASSIVE @Project_Veritas exposés on Big Tech holding any consistent standard? Do @CNN and the @nytimes get stories removed from YouTube? Nobody believes you. — DEEP STATE INVESTIGATORS ⭐⭐⭐ (@RealJohhnieDoe) June 26, 2019

Impressive ratio for The Man pic.twitter.com/cXJsyyeEG3 — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) June 26, 2019

No one…I repeat NO ONE…believes this is true. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) June 26, 2019

When you’re YouTube and realize you shouldn’t have tweeted that pic.twitter.com/MWQwN6q1bb — 1/4BlackGarrett (@QTRBlackGarrett) June 26, 2019

I'm just here for the ratio. — Count Dankula🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CountDankulaTV) June 26, 2019

You’ve been silencing conservative, Prolife and non left leaning Independants heavily for years now. Remember when you threatened to take down my #MAGAsong music video until I repeatedly tweeted and wrote you and I won? Yeah I have a blue check but many targeted, do not. — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) June 26, 2019

Not sure if they're buying it pic.twitter.com/K9LzTcD5dT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 26, 2019

A lie so grand, it profoundly insults all who hear it — RedCell (@RedCellWraith) June 26, 2019

Great news! Since you're fair, please put @Project_Veritas video regarding Google back up — Robin (@Arizonaredrobin) June 26, 2019

Soooo…you just think that everyone is stupid and they'll buy this blatant lie. Oh, there's some stupid alright. Some really big stupid. But it isn't everyone else. It's you. When you have no credibility, you don't get to just spew forth falsehoods. RIP YouTube — J. Hardman (@cruesome) June 26, 2019

This is one of the most impressive ratios I've ever seen. — 🅱️ole (@ColeKinghorn) June 26, 2019

Got it — no one, no matter their political affiliations or beliefs, can share any videos on YouTube that promote a right-wing, libertarian, or conservative point of view. See? Everyone's treated equally and "held to the same standard." — I am he whom thou shouldst follow (@BartlettFred) June 26, 2019

Does your staff know this? Looks like they have a different standard for conservatives. — ProblematicWoman (@HeidiWindham) June 26, 2019

To believe this would require a person exhibit one or both of the following traits: 1. A predilection for forming and propagating self-serving or bad faith interpretations of events;

2. A level of political partisanship that would make Fidel Castro look like a moderate. — John (@JohnFMiller86) June 26, 2019

This is a lie. You know it’s a lie, and everyone reading knows it’s a lie. https://t.co/yKPPoVb5ML — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 26, 2019

At least there’s Vimeo as an alternative, right?

BREAKING UPDATE: @Vimeo has BANNED our account days after @YouTube PULLED our video. They keep citing "privacy violations." BEING EMBARRASSED BY LEGITIMATE INVESTIGATE JOURNALISM is not a "privacy violation." Video STILL ON BITCHUTE. DOWNLOAD + SHARE: https://t.co/chDsGF0QCk pic.twitter.com/HSrcJjaZ4H — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 26, 2019

